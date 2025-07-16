AI Certs® Launches AI+ Cloudtm Certification To Equip Professionals For The Future Of AI-Driven Cloud Computing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to the accelerating convergence of artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure, AI CERTs, a global authority in role-based, vendor-aligned AI certification programs , has announced the launch of AI+ CloudTM, a cutting-edge certification designed to empower professionals with the skills needed to design, deploy, and manage AI-powered cloud environments.The AI Cloud certification program offers a comprehensive curriculum that prepares learners to strategically implement artificial intelligence within scalable cloud ecosystems. Through a combination of instructor-led training or a flexible self-paced format, learners explore critical topics such as cloud-based AI model development, continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD), AI services within platforms like AWS and Azure, predictive analytics, and cloud security automation. The program culminates in a hands-on capstone project, providing real-world application of acquired skills.Participants gain access to a one-year subscription that includes high-quality video content, podcasts, e-books, quizzes, assessments, hands-on labs, and AI mentor guidance. The program concludes with a 90-minute, proctored online exam, consisting of 50 questions and one free retake, leading to an industry-recognized certification and digital badge.Designed for cloud architects, infrastructure managers, IT professionals, AI engineers, and even fresh graduates, the program equips learners with job-ready expertise to lead cloud modernization initiatives powered by artificial intelligence. Learners also gain proficiency with essential tools including TensorFlow, AWS SageMaker, SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanations), and Amazon S3, enhancing both their strategic and technical capabilities.The global AI-in-cloud computing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.2% through 2028, driven by surging adoption in industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, and software-as-a-service (SaaS). AI+ CloudTM addresses this growing demand by bridging the skills gap, helping professionals unlock advanced capabilities in AI cloud integration, cloud automation, predictive analytics, and intelligent infrastructure management.The certification includes nine core modules and one optional module on AI Agents for Cloud Computing, covering fundamentals, emerging trends, deployment strategies, and real-time applications. Offered in 5-day instructor-led or 30-hour self-paced formats, the program allows participants to learn at their convenience without compromising depth or impact.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams-AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 45+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visitFor Media Queries:Email: ...

