Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Keeping The Lights On In The Age Of AI

2025-07-16 02:46:02
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The episode also explores how innovative solutions such as tapping into battery storage and microgrids could connect nearly 2,600 gigawatts of alternative energy capacity to the grid, which would double the nation's available power supply.

"After the Fact" episode guests include:

Carter Harms , officer, energy modernization project, The Pew Charitable Trusts

Pat Wood III , CEO, Hunt Energy, and member, Pew Distributed Energy Resources Advisory Council

Jennifer Hiller , energy reporter, The Wall Street Journal

Mark Parsons , senior vice president and head of Texas consumer energy, NRG Energy

Jim Nye , chief product officer at Vivint Smart Home, NRG Energy

For more information, visit Energy Modernization | The Pew Charitable Trusts (pew)

