Handel's Cinco Ranch Location Named Best Ice Cream In Katy, Texas

KATY, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Handel's Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream made by hand in small batches daily since 1945, just scooped up a sweet victory in Katy, Texas. The Cinco Ranch Handel's parlor, owned by franchisee Matt Wiseman, earned the title of Best Ice Cream in the 2025 Best of Katy Awards, cementing its place as a community favorite.With the parlor's two-year anniversary just around the corner, the celebration continues as all Handel's locations (including Cinco Ranch) gear up for National Ice Cream Day and Handel's 80th Anniversary on July 20. To mark the occasion, guests 80 and older can enjoy a free small cone or dish at participating locations, while supplies last. One per person, no purchase necessary, and not valid for delivery.Located at 23660 Westheimer Parkway in the heart of Cinco Ranch, the parlor quickly built a loyal following by delivering bold flavors, a vibrant atmosphere, and warm service. Since opening in August 2023, the team has served families, students, and ice cream lovers across Katy, and continues to grow a reputation as a neighborhood favorite.“Nothing beats seeing regulars walk in with a smile, or hearing a kid say it's the best ice cream they've ever had,” said Wiseman.“We love this community and feel honored that our neighbors chose us for this award. Our team works hard to deliver a great experience every time, so this recognition means everything to us.”The Cinco Ranch store originally launched with a grand opening celebration on August 10, 2023, which drew hundreds of guests and featured giveaways, balloon twisting, and free ice cream for a year for the first 50 people in line. The Wisemans, alongside their five children, relocated from Utah, Idaho, and California to open the Katy location, bringing years of experience and enthusiasm for the brand.Each Handel's location offers 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 rotating throughout the year. Fan-favorite selections at Cinco Ranch include Peach, Graham Central Station, Coffee Chocolate Chip, and Salty Caramel Truffle, served in a 1,945-square-foot parlor designed with comfort, speed, and community in mind.For more information, visit or follow the brand on Facebook or Instagram @handelsicecream.About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream daily since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel's began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand with over 150 locations nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel's is ranked in Franchise Times ' Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its“Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual's Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel's, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel's is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine .Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit /franchise.

