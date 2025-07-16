Suites Santo Domingo Marks Nearly 80 Years As San Miguel De Allende's One Of The Oldest Lodging Establishment

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Suites Santo Domingo, one of the oldest continuously operating lodging establishment in the heart of San Miguel de Allende, is celebrating its legacy as a pioneer of hospitality in the city while unveiling recent restorations designed to enhance comfort without compromising its rich history.Founded in 1949 by German expatriate Guillermo Engelbrecht, the property began as the Engelbrecht Apartments and quickly became a cultural haven for foreign artists, students and travelers - many of whom were early attendees of the Instituto Allende. The original six apartments, along with the family home, still form the backbone of what is now a collection of eight unique suites and a guest room known as“the grandparents' room.”Located just steps from the Templo de Santo Domingo, Suites Santo Domingo retains much of its original charm, including hand crafted wood-burning fireplaces, vintage flooring and antique kitchen elements. Each suite now offers modern amenities such as high-speed independent Wi-Fi access points, smart TVs, noise-reducing double windows and kitchenettes, making the property ideal for digital nomads and long-term visitors alike.“For two generations, we've preserved the soul of this historic home while welcoming the needs of today's traveler,” said Teresa Engelbrecht, second-generation host and daughter of the original founders.“Suites Santo Domingo is more than a place to stay - it's a place to live, connect, and become part of San Miguel's story.”As San Miguel de Allende transformed from a bohemian artist town into a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a globally acclaimed tourist destination, Suites Santo Domingo evolved alongside it - yet never lost its original identity. Its intimate gardens, private terraces and personalized concierge services continue to attract guests seeking authenticity and charm.With its 80th anniversary approaching in 2029, the boutique property has completed a restoration focused on maintaining historical integrity while upgrading for comfort. Guests have access to organic Chiapas coffee, reception support 24/7, coworking-friendly garden spaces and personalized assistance for local experiences, including spa access, yoga classes and nearby gym memberships.“We're proud to be a living piece of San Miguel's past and present,” Engelbrecht said.“Our goal is to keep offering a space where travelers can slow down, feel at home and experience the cultural richness that defines this town.”

