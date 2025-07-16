CORA Physical Therapy Becomes One Of The First To Roll Out AI Scribe Technology

Comprehend Health allows clinicians to spend more hands-on time with patients.

Innovative partnership with Comprehend Health accelerates documentation efficiency and supports better work-life balance for clinicians.

- Javi Othon, PT, President & CEO, CORA Physical Therapy

LIMA, OH, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CORA Physical Therapy , a leader in outpatient rehabilitation, is proud to be one of the first in the industry to adopt Comprehend Health , an AI-powered scribe that's redefining how therapists document care. The technology is already live in Missouri and across Florida, with more than 500 clinicians now using Comprehend to streamline documentation and stay focused on what matters most-patient care.

CORA's commitment to innovation and clinician support was on full display earlier this month when Comprehend co-founders Jake Michalski and Chris Kendall visited the CORA Hunters Creek clinic in Florida to witness the platform in action. They met with physical therapist Steven Churchill, one of CORA's early adopters, who shared how the tool has transformed his workflow.

“I don't have to take notes home anymore,” said Churchill.“It means more time with eyes on patients and less time staring at a screen.”

Comprehend uses ambient listening to capture patient visits in real time, generating accurate, high-quality documentation that reflects each therapist's voice and style. Designed to reduce the administrative burden on clinicians, the tool is already helping CORA therapists reclaim time, restore balance, and refocus on patient outcomes.

“This is my highest priority for the field of physical therapy,” said Javier (Javi) Othon, PT, President and CEO of CORA Physical Therapy.“We owe it to our clinicians to eliminate the friction in their day-to-day experience. Comprehend is more than a documentation tool-it's a meaningful investment in the people who care for our patients. It protects their time, their energy, and their connection to purpose. That's how we retain incredible talent , and that's how we deliver exceptional care.”

The platform continues to evolve rapidly based on clinician feedback. In recent weeks, Comprehend rolled out support for telehealth sessions and pushed real-time bug fixes, including resolving a patient schedule sync issue within hours of it being reported.

“Our vision is a world where clinicians show up, help people get better, and go home,” said Jacob Michalski, CEO of Comprehend Health.“It starts with the AI scribe we built, but honestly, we see a future where clinicians don't even need to touch a keyboard. We're building toward an invisible solution that takes care of everything-so they don't have to.”

With a full national rollout planned for July, CORA is actively training clinic managers and Comprehend champions through webinars and hands-on practice, ensuring every teammate is ready to hit the ground running.



About CORA Physical Therapy

CORA Physical Therapy operates over 250 outpatient clinics across ten states, delivering high-quality rehabilitation services that put patients and clinicians first. Our mission is simple: everyone deserves access to exceptional care. At CORA, that means treating everyone right-patients, teammates, and communities alike.

About Comprehend Health

Comprehend Health is an AI-powered ambient scribe designed for busy clinicians who want to document smarter, not harder. Created by healthcare professionals for healthcare professionals, Comprehend delivers fast, accurate, and customizable notes-helping clinicians focus more on care and less on paperwork.

