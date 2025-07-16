Qatar Chamber Explores Relations With Turkish Economic Planning Association
Doha: Qatar Chamber discussed economic relations with the Turkish Economic Planning Association (EPIAD) along with ways to strengthen and develop them. They also addressed the role of the private sector in boosting trade exchanges and enhancing mutual and joint investments.
This came as Acting General Manager of Qatar Chamber Ali Bu Sharbak Al Mansouri met Wednesday at the Chamber's headquarters with President of the EPIAD Ahmad Yahya Matar, one of the founders of the Turkish International Business Forum (IBF), and a member of the Turkish Businessmen Association "MUSIAD", who is visiting Doha.
Al Mansouri praised the strong bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Turkiye at all levels, particularly in the commercial and economic fields.
He affirmed Qatar Chamber's keenness to strengthen cooperation with various economic and commercial institutions in Turkiye, to further enhance ties between both sides.
He also pointed out that cooperation agreements have already been signed between Qatar Chamber and several Turkish institutions, including the Turkish Exporters Assembly, the Investment Office of the Presidency of the Republic of Turkiye, the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye (TOBB), Korfez Chamber of Commerce, Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce.
For his part, President of the EPIAD Ahmad Yahya Matar praised the close relations between the two countries, noting that his visit aims to enhance cooperation with Qatar Chamber to foster further economic and trade collaboration between Qatar and Turkiye.
He stressed the need for the private sectors in both countries to play a greater role in promoting bilateral trade and expressed the Turkish side's desire to strengthen cooperation in the tourism sector and increase the number of Qatari tourists visiting Turkiye.
