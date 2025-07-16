Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gold Prices Rise As US Dollar, Treasury Yields Retreat


2025-07-16 02:33:50
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold rose on Wednesday, supported by a pullback in the US dollar and bond yields, while investors digested data showing an increase in US consumer prices last month and awaited further clarity on US President Donald Trump's trade policy.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,339.88 per ounce.

US gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $3,346.70.

The dollar index declines from a one-month peak, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.

For other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.5 % to $37.88. Platinum also rose 0.3% to $1,376.75, while palladium fell 0.1 % to $1,204.97.

