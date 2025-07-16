Gold Prices Rise As US Dollar, Treasury Yields Retreat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Singapore: Gold rose on Wednesday, supported by a pullback in the US dollar and bond yields, while investors digested data showing an increase in US consumer prices last month and awaited further clarity on US President Donald Trump's trade policy.

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $3,339.88 per ounce.

US gold futures edged 0.3% higher to $3,346.70.

The dollar index declines from a one-month peak, making gold more attractive for other currency holders.

For other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.5 % to $37.88. Platinum also rose 0.3% to $1,376.75, while palladium fell 0.1 % to $1,204.97.