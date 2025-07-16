CTA Construction Managers Begins Building New Green Meadow Elementary School In Maynard, MA
"Situated on a 33-acre site adjacent to residential neighborhoods, wooded land, and a town park, the new building is being constructed just 30 feet from the existing school-an active and logistically complex site. Once the new school is complete, the existing structure will be abated and demolished to make way for additional site development," said Phil Palumbo, Director, Colliers Project Leaders.
"CTA is honored to return to Maynard, where we previously built the award-winning Maynard High School," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal, CTA Construction Mangers. "We're also proud to continue our longstanding partnerships with Mount Vernon Group Architects and Colliers Project Leaders. This project reflects our shared commitment to creating innovative and sustainable learning environments for Massachusetts communities," he continued.
This marks CTA's fourth collaboration with Mount Vernon Group and the fourth project with Colliers Project Leaders, reflecting more than 12 years of successful partnerships in educational construction with the two firms.
The CTA Construction Managers team recently completed the foundation, and Green Meadow Elementary School is on track for the scheduled completion in the summer of 2027.
About CTA Construction Managers LLC
CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $2.0 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $150,000,000 in contracts to certified small, veteran, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit:
