CTA Construction Managers Begins Building New Green Meadow Elementary School In Maynard, MA

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new 90,525-square-foot, two-story facility will serve approximately 395 students in grades K–3, and will include a dedicated Pre-K program for about 100 students. Approximately 110 faculty and staff will work in the building. "The school has been designed with a central core for shared public spaces-such as the gymnasium, cafetorium, administrative offices, health suite, and media center-flanked by two distinct classroom 'neighborhoods' that accommodate Pre-K through grade 3. These wings feature general and special education classrooms, support spaces, common areas, and student and staff restrooms," said Chris LeBlanc, Senior Associate at Mount Vernon Group Architects.

"Situated on a 33-acre site adjacent to residential neighborhoods, wooded land, and a town park, the new building is being constructed just 30 feet from the existing school-an active and logistically complex site. Once the new school is complete, the existing structure will be abated and demolished to make way for additional site development," said Phil Palumbo, Director, Colliers Project Leaders.

"CTA is honored to return to Maynard, where we previously built the award-winning Maynard High School," said Lyle Coghlin, Principal, CTA Construction Mangers. "We're also proud to continue our longstanding partnerships with Mount Vernon Group Architects and Colliers Project Leaders. This project reflects our shared commitment to creating innovative and sustainable learning environments for Massachusetts communities," he continued.

This marks CTA's fourth collaboration with Mount Vernon Group and the fourth project with Colliers Project Leaders, reflecting more than 12 years of successful partnerships in educational construction with the two firms.

The CTA Construction Managers team recently completed the foundation, and Green Meadow Elementary School is on track for the scheduled completion in the summer of 2027.

