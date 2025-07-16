Tripura Trains Officials In AI To Lead Tech-Driven Governance
The Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES) of the state government concluded a pivotal three-day workshop under the title“Generative AI for Impact: Smart Tools for Smarter Governance” on Wednesday at the Information Technology Bhawan here.
The event equipped over 60 officials from DES Tripura and the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) with cutting-edge AI tools for practical governance applications.
Planning (Statistics) Minister Bikas Debbarma, presiding over the valedictory session, stressed AI's transformative power in policy-making and statistics.
Felicitating the trainees and trainers, the Minister lauded the department's forward-thinking approach and urged officials to champion digital transformation through continuous learning.
Key attendees included N.K. Santoshi, Director General, Central Statistics, MoSPI, Abhishek Chandra, Special Secretary, Planning (Statistics), Tripura, and Anil Digambar Patil, Deputy Director General, NSO.
The workshop featured hands-on training in AI-driven drafting, summarisation, forecasting using Python, prompt engineering, and data interpretation.
Santoshi commended Tripura's "ahead of the curve" adoption of AI, praising DES for investing in capacity building during a global AI revolution.
Special Secretary Chandra emphasised integrating generative AI as a core governance tool, not just an add-on skill. He further revealed Tripura's ambition to attract officials from other states for future AI training, leveraging its leadership position.
This initiative solidifies Tripura's commitment to AI-integrated governance, aiming for enhanced planning, accelerated execution, and data-driven policies to build a more efficient public administration system.
Meanwhile, earlier on Wednesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while distributing appointment letters to 184 newly recruited junior engineers under the Public Works Department (PWD), said that now is the era of Artificial Intelligence and everyone should adopt the new technology.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment