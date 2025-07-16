Hong Kong Picture Book Publishing Support Programme Cultivates New Creative Forces, Eight Local Illustrators Shine On The International Stage
|- Original Silent Books Published and Showcased at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2025 and Four Major International Book Fairs
|
HONG KONG, July 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Hong Kong's cultural and creative industries have welcomed a new wave of talent. Organized by the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (“IEA”) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (“CCIDA”) , the Hong Kong Picture Book Publishing Support Programme (“HKPSP” or the“Programme”) has successfully nurtured eight local illustrators to create internationally appealing silent books through a rigorous selection process. These works previously debuted at the Bologna Children's Book Fair and the Beijing International Book Fair, where they garnered widespread attention. This week, they will be presented to local readers at the Hong Kong Book Fair 2025. Subsequently, the works will be displayed at other major international book fairs, marking the official entry of Hong Kong picture books onto the global stage and showcasing the city's creative and cultural prowess to the international publishing community.
Picture books are a key growth driver for the global publishing industry. Through a combination of simple text and illustrations, they can effectively enhance children's language skills, a benefit that is widely recognized. Visual storytelling and interpretation also aid in children's cognitive development. Additionally, picture books stimulate observation, creativity, and emotional understanding and serve as excellent educational tools. They provide opportunities for parents and children to bond through shared reading. Outstanding picture books transcend age barriers and are beloved by readers of all ages.
With sponsorship from the CCIDA, the IEA launched the HKPSP to provide comprehensive support to local illustrators and publishers. The Programme encourages the creation and publication of high-quality picture books, both with and without text. Through cross-border collaborations and promotional activities, it aims to broaden the international perspective and market potential of Hong Kong's picture book industry.
The Programme's first phase features eight silent books created by illustrators selected for the inaugural "Go! Illustrators – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators International Book Fair Promotion Programme." These works demonstrate exceptional visual storytelling and creative passion. Each book conveys rich emotions and narrative tension, showcasing the illustrators' talent and their ability to resonate with both children and adults.
The eight illustrators selected for the inaugural "Go! Illustrators – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators International Book Fair Promotion Programme" are as follows:
1. Keung (Keung Chi Kit) , a popular Hong Kong children's comic artist. His book Life of a Painting tells the story of how the value and meaning of a canvas changes in the hands of different people, illustrating that the worth of an object depends on the perception of its owner.
The illustrators' works will be showcased during the Hong Kong Book Fair. The public can meet them at Booth A02, Hall 3B at the following times:
Ms. Cherrie Chong, President of the Innovative Entrepreneur Association (fifth from the left, back row), is meeting the public along with illustrators selected for the "Go! Illustrators – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators International Book Fair Promotion Programme" and showcasing their works at the 2025 Hong Kong Book Fair.
About the Innovative Entrepreneur Association
About the Hong Kong Picture Book Publishing Support Programme
1. Facilitated the Hong Kong publication of eight wordless picture books (Phase 1) created by illustrators selected from the inaugural “Go Illustrators! – Hong Kong Picture Book Illustrators at International Book Fairs Promotion Scheme.”
For details, please visit:
Media Inquiries:
