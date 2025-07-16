Solana Probes Multi-Month Resistance

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) Solana probes resistance Solana bullish scenario:

The Solana end-of-June bullish breakout from its downtrend channel has taken it to its June peak at $168.34, which it has been trying to overcome since last week.

Even though intraday moves saw Solana rise above the $168.34 high, reaching a two-month high at $168.64 this week, it has not achieved a daily chart closing above this level. Bulls are waiting for such a technical confirmation to occur.

If this were to happen, the May peak at $187.68 would be back in focus.

Solana bearish scenario:

As long as Solana remains below this week's $168.64 high on a daily chart closing basis, a retest of the June-to-July uptrend line at $158.70 may unfold.

A fall through Tuesday's $157.27 low could bring the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at $154.64 into play.

Should this level also give way, the 1-to-4 July lows at $145.30 to $144.95 represent another possible downside target zone.

Below this lies the more significant $141.63 to $140.43 support area .

SOL/USD daily chart Source: TradingView Source: TradingViewImportant to know

This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients. See full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.