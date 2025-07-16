FMS Announces Thursday's Executive Panel On The Future Of AI Inference

Hear from the industry's most influential voices on how memory and storage are evolving to meet the demands of AI inference workloads

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage , taking place August 5–7 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. One of this year's can't-miss sessions is the Executive AI Panel on Thursday, August 7 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 Noon. Featuring top executives from NVIDIA, KIOXIA, SK hynix, IBM, and VAST Data, this panel will offer critical insight into how the memory and storage industry is scaling to meet the demands of AI inferencing.

Location : Santa Clara Convention Center

Time : Thursday, August 7 | 11:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Featured Panelists:



John F. Kim, Director of Storage Marketing, NVIDIA



Rory Bolt, Senior Fellow, KIOXIA America



Sungsoo Ryu, CEO, SK hynix America



Vincent (Yu-Cheng) Hsu, VP of Storage, IBM

John Mao, VP of Global Business Development, VAST Data

While raw bandwidth has long been the focus for AI training, inference workloads demand more-particularly distributed solutions that can deliver ultra-low latency and intelligent memory and storage performance. This panel will explore how AI-optimized networking and storage can unlock dramatic gains in inference request throughput and scalability across massive GPU deployments.

"The efficient scaling of inference workloads is the next frontier of AI infrastructure," said Tom Coughlin, FMS General Chair. "This panel brings together leaders who are shaping the technologies that will make it possible. This is a panel you don't want to miss."

Make sure you join us for our technical sessions on Thursday, and particularly this discussion with these industry leaders. Whether you're building next-gen AI infrastructure, fine-tuning performance at scale, or simply curious about this important new area, this session is essential.

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, produced by Conference ConCepts, is the premier global event showcasing cutting-edge developments in multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and storage technologies. As the world's largest conference and exhibition in this sector, FMS highlights mainstream applications, breakthrough innovations, key enabling technologies, and the full spectrum of players-from leading vendors to disruptive startups. This event spans critical application areas including AI, enterprise data centers, high-performance computing, mobile devices at the edge, and embedded systems. FMS serves as a dynamic hub where technology professionals, executive leaders, customers, cloud providers, hyperscaler companies, and industry analysts converge to explore the evolving landscape of memory and storage. With a renewed commitment to inclusivity and innovation, FMS is shaping the future of memory and storage-especially at its intersection with artificial intelligence.

