PHDCCI Launches National Young Chef Competition To Celebrate India's Culinary Legacy

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism, has officially launched the National Young Chef Competition (NYCC).

The grand curtain raiser event was held at PHD House, New Delhi, to kickstart this nationwide initiative aimed at discovering and promoting young culinary talent across India.

The competition is open to final-year hospitality students and focuses on reviving India's rich culinary traditions by blending them with modern innovations.

With the theme“Celebrating Indian Culinary Heritage: Blending Tradition with Innovation,” the contest will be held in four zones, culminating in a national finale at IHM Pusa, New Delhi, in January 2026.

The zonal rounds are scheduled as follows: North Zone on August 6 at AIHM Chandigarh, East Zone on September 18 at IHM Kolkata, West Zone in November at IHM Mumbai, and South Zone on December 18 at IHM Kovalam. These regional events will bring together promising young chefs from across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Suman Billa (IAS), Additional Secretary and Director General, Ministry of Tourism, stressed the importance of preserving India's culinary roots while expanding the country's presence in global fine dining. He encouraged participants to innovate while representing India's diverse food culture.

In addition to the main competition, NYCC will organize career sensitization workshops for Class 11 and 12 students at each zonal venue.

These workshops aim to generate interest in hospitality education and guide students toward professional culinary careers.

NYCC is being organized in collaboration with the Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC).

Over 130 hospitality institutes across India are expected to participate, with support from industry partners like Nestlé Professional, Venus Industries, McCain Foods, Wagh Bakri Tea Group, and Cremica.

Winners of the competition will receive cash prizes, internships, international exposure, and a special award for the 'Best Sustainable Dish'. Chef Manjit Gill, President of IFCA, described NYCC as more than a contest-calling it a movement to preserve and modernize India's food heritage.

