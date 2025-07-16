Global ETF Assets Tracking MSCI Equity Indexes Exceed $2 Trillion

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The assets in indexed equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to MSCI's global equity indexes surpassed $2 trillion, a growth rate of 17 percent since the start of 2025.

This growth demonstrates that MSCI indexes are well positioned for investors seeking global opportunities. Asset growth has been driven by investor interest in products targeting developed markets equities outside the U.S., followed by emerging markets.

More than $17 trillion of assets are benchmarked against MSCI indexes, including non-ETF products, other asset classes including fixed income and actively managed funds.

“We are proud to be the index partner of choice for investors looking to stay ahead of global market transformations across regions, countries and sectors,” said Henry Fernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at MSCI. “Through a research-driven approach and active client engagement, we deliver and support the indexes our clients need to understand emerging and long-term opportunities across global equity markets.”

MSCI offers over 246,000 equity indexes across the market cap, factors, thematic, sustainability and climate categories. Over 1,400 equity ETFs are linked to MSCI indexes.1

About MSCI

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI) strengthens global markets by connecting participants across the financial ecosystem with a common language. Our research-based data, analytics and indexes, supported by advanced technology, set standards for global investors and help our clients understand risks and opportunities so they can make better decisions and unlock innovation. We serve asset managers and owners, private-market sponsors and investors, hedge funds, wealth managers, banks, insurers and corporates. To learn more, please visit .

