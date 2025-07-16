Aude Gandon Appointed Chief Digital & Marketing Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) announced today thathas been appointed Chief Digital & Marketing Officer (CDMO), effective August 1, 2025. Ms. Gandon will report directly to Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, and will join the company's Executive Team.

In this newly created role, Ms. Gandon will lead the transformation of the company's digital, marketing and media ecosystem, shaping end-to-end strategies across its powerful brand portfolio, and will oversee global digital commerce. Her appointment reflects the company's commitment to evolving its consumer-centric approach and strengthening marketing as a commercial growth engine.

“Aude is an exceptional and accomplished global marketing leader with extensive experience transforming major consumer-facing businesses in the digital age,” said Stéphane de La Faverie. “Her deep expertise across all facets of marketing-from brand strategy and creative development to digital transformation and data analytics-will be instrumental as we continue to build stronger consumer connections. Her global perspective and proven track record of leading large-scale marketing, digital and media transformations make her the ideal leader for this critical role as we shape the future of prestige beauty."

As CDMO, Ms. Gandon will lead the company's precision marketing, creative operations, consumer and category insights, regional store design and visual merchandising, omnichannel media strategy, and global consumer care; she will also oversee global digital commerce and partner closely with regional leadership to accelerate Online performance. This broad remit positions Ms. Gandon to elevate the consumer journey at every touchpoint to drive and amplify brand equity through creativity, precision and performance.

Ms. Gandon brings a unique blend of visionary leadership, digital expertise and creative acumen. She joins The Estée Lauder Companies from Nestlé, where she most recently served as Global Chief Marketing Officer and led the company's digital transformation across 188 markets and more than 2,000 brands. She implemented new operating models, launched many global content studios, and developed strategic partnerships with major tech platforms, including Google, Meta, Amazon, and Netflix.

Prior to Nestlé, Ms. Gandon held leadership roles at Google, including Global Managing Director for Platform & Ecosystems, where she led integrated brand and creative strategies across five continents. Her earlier career includes senior roles in global advertising agencies such as Publicis Worldwide, McCann, and Leo Burnett, working with world-class beauty and luxury clients including L'Oréal, P&G Beauty, and LVMH.

“I am thrilled to join The Estée Lauder Companies, a company with an unparalleled portfolio of powerful brands and a strong heritage of innovation," said Aude Gandon. "As consumer behaviors continue to evolve, the opportunity to lead the digital and marketing transformation for a premier prestige beauty company is incredibly exciting. I look forward to partnering with the talented teams there to enhance our digital capabilities, deepen consumer connections, and drive growth across brands and channels.”

Ms. Gandon has previously served on the Board of Directors for CAPSUM, an innovative developer of skin care and makeup formulas, and is currently a board member of the World Federation of Advertisers, where she represents Europe and is chair of the Global CMO Committee. She also serves on the Amazon Ad Council and Meta Client Council.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include those in the various quotations. Although the Company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, actual results may differ materially from the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include the ability to successfully implement its strategy, including the Company's profit recovery and growth plan; successfully transition its leadership; and those other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements made herein or otherwise.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world's leading manufacturers, marketers, and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products, and is a steward of luxury and prestige brands globally. The Company's products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr+, the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD, and BALMAIN Beauty.

