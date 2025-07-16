Gusty Winds And Dust Bring Visibility Risks Across UAE

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The National Centre of Meteorology issued an advisory este morn for southeasterly winds gusting up to 40 km/h across the UAE, leading to heavy dust and sand lifting in internal and coastal areas. The conditions are expected to significantly reduce horizontal visibility-at times below 2,000 metres-between roughly 08:45 and 17:00. Abu Dhabi Police cautioned motorists to drive with care, maintain low speeds, and avoid distractions like using phones or filming while on the move.

Winds forecast for the day have already led to hazy skies over urban centres, with dust clouds drifting across highways and neighbourhoods. Officials warn that compromised visibility on roads will heighten accident risks, prompting emergency services to remain on alert.

Abu Dhabi Police reinforced the message, urging:

“Drivers to remain alert and reduce speed ... For your safety and the safety of others on the road, please avoid using mobile phones or taking videos while driving.”

The statement formed part of a broader appeal urging residents to secure outdoor items and stay informed via official channels.

High winds sweeping the region echo seasonal patterns observed in previous years. The meteorological phenomenon known as“Shamal” brings northwesterly gusts that whip up desert dust, especially during summer's peak between April and October. These episodes often downgrade visibility to well under 2 km. In fact, storms recorded in 2008, 2009 and 2010 show how recurrent and sudden these events can be.

An Abu Dhabi dust storm struck last Thursday, when winds triggered restricted visibility and led authorities to issue similar warnings earlier in July. The NCM had foreseen rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf, cautioning mariners of choppy waters and advising against unnecessary travel offshore.

Studies by geophysics experts at Khalifa University and warnings from the World Meteorological Organization indicate that shifting climate patterns may be contributing to increased dust frequency in the Gulf, with“early summer and late winter” transitions becoming more pronounced.

Commuters in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah were met with drifting dust obscuring visibility, particularly on highways and arterial routes. Between 1 pm and 3 pm yesterday, multiple reports noted local visibility dropping below 1 500 metres near Dubai International Airport and adjacent roadways.

Transport authorities are urging drivers to obey reduced speed limits displayed on overhead electronic boards, as fine particles may settle on windshields, diminishing visibility further. School bus operators, logistics firms, and delivery services have been advised to take precautions or suspend outdoor activities until conditions improve.

Indoor spaces and construction sites are under advisory to ensure dust mitigation measures are in place, including sealing entrances and using air filtration systems. Medical professionals have also warned individuals with respiratory concerns to limit outdoor exposure and keep medications close at hand.

The repeated advisories align with broader international efforts to establish regional early-warning systems. During last spring, the World Meteorological Organization highlighted Saudi Arabia's leadership in a Gulf-wide sand and dust storm monitoring initiative.

Given the projected continuation of these conditions into the evening, motorists and residents are advised to remain alert. The police statement urged community action:

The pattern of such weather events reflects the UAE's climate trends, where extreme heat, strong winds, and suspended dust become frequent during the summer months. These conditions contribute to regional cautionary measures and highlight the interplay between natural climate cycles and growing urban risk exposure.

