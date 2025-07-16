This Summer, Take A Break With A Brick. Join LEGO® Group And Minifigure“Lok Jai” On A Joyful Journey Across 8“Fun Spots” Explore Hong Kong's Map Of Happiness And Make The Most Of Your Holiday

Play AR mini game at“Fun Spots” to Unlock Lok Jai Cards and Bring Him Home!

All“Fun Spots” across the city are equipped with AR mini game – scan the QR code and complete the designated task at each location to unlock Lok Jai collectible card. Then, head to any LEGO® Certified Store or the LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre Hong Kong with two or more Lok Jai collectible cards, to redeem a Build-A-Mini figure and bring Lok Jai home!

This summer, Let's Take a Brick! Let Lok Jai join you in playing, laughing, and shouting with joy-making it your most carefree and fun-filled holiday yet!

Confide in the Treehole and Relax with LEGO® Brick Sounds

The first“Fun Spot” is located at Dino Park on the 5th floor of Phase 1, New Town Plaza, where a delightful LEGO® experience awaits!

At the entrance, you'll find a 5-meter-tall LEGO® treehouse, where you can complete your“happiest summer building homework.” Inside, listen to relaxing music made with LEGO® bricks, helping you unwind and recharge.

There's also a 3-meter-tall Lok Jai photo spot where you can capture your most fun-filled moments. And don't miss the fidget spinner building zone, where you can unleash your creativity and immerse yourself in the world of LEGO® bricks. Every scene is infused with signature LEGO® humor and joy!

LEGO®“Fun Spot” – Dino Park

Location: Dino Park, 5/F, Phase 1, New Town Plaza

Date: July 12 – August 31, 2025

Event Hours: 7:00 AM – 10:00 PM

LEGO® Treehouse Hours: 2:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Chill Out with Lok Jai at West Kowloon Cultural District

Lok Jai, your best summer buddy, is also waiting for you across multiple Fun Spots in the West Kowloon Cultural District-perfect for enjoying sunshine and art! At the High Lawn near Art Park, you'll find a 3-meter inflatable Lok Jai holding a bright orange balloon, relaxing on a colorful picnic mat, inviting you to enjoy the breeze and your snacks.

In front of the Hong Kong Palace Museum Lawn , creative Lok Jai becomes an artist, wearing a signature beret and holding a brush and palette. Join him in painting and feel the artistic vibes on the lawn!

Next, head over to Harbourside Lawn East , now transformed into“Lok Jai Street,” where Lok Jai stands next to a Hong Kong-style street sign waiting for your classic“I was here” photo moment!

As one of the best sunset viewing spots in Hong Kong, Harbourside Lawn West glows with magic during golden hour. Don't miss your chance to snap a selfie with Lok Jai as the sky and sea are painted in dreamy shades of red and gold.

Finally, unleash your creativity at the Secret Garden 's Free Build Area, where you can build your imagination with LEGO® bricks, de-stress, and let your creativity take flight!

Extra Perks! Unlock all 4 exclusive Lok Jai collectible cards in West Kowloon Cultural District, and you can enjoy up to 50% off special deals at designated shops. (See appendix for details.)

LEGO®“Fun Spot” – West Kowloon Cultural District

Locations: Art Park High Lawn, Hong Kong Palace Museum Lawn, Harbourside Lawn East and West

Date: July 12 – August 31, 2025

Secret Garden Free Build Area Hours: 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM (Sat & Sun)

Lok Jai Visits LEGO® Stores Too!

Lok Jai is also appearing at three LEGO® Certified Stores across the city!



Times Square, Causeway Bay – Lok Jai is enjoying a giant scoop of vanilla ice cream-can you resist?

Langham Place, Mong Kok – Lok Jai is skateboarding and bursting with energy and joy. K11 Musea LEGOLAND® Discovery Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui – Lok Jai is ready for the beach with a floatie and goggles, inviting you to dive into a cool summer adventure!

Limited-Time Offers Until August 31, 2025

Join the“Fun Spot” event and unlock two or more Lok Jai collectible cards to redeem a free Build-A-Mini LEGO® figure. Plus, enjoy special gifts with your LEGO® purchases! Receive a free 30689 Birthday Party Animals with any LEGO® boxset purchase. Spend $350 or more to get a LEGO® Yoyo, and $500 or more to receive an exclusive LEGO® Tote Bag.

At the New Town Plaza LEGO® Certified Store, don't miss the exclusive offer: spend $680 or more on any LEGO® boxset and receive a LEGO® Picnic Mat-available in limited quantities while supplies last.

For more details, please follow the official LEGO® Hong Kong Facebook page and Instagram account.