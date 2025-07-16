Women's Euro 2025 Has Been Largely Peaceful So Far

Deutsch de Frauen-Fussball-EM ist bisher weitgehend friedlich verlaufen Original Read more: Frauen-Fussball-EM ist bisher weitgehend friedlich verlaufe

This content was published on July 16, 2025 - 09:54

The group stage of the European Women's Football Championship 2025 ended on Sunday and attracted a total of 461,582 spectators to stadiums, according to European footballing body UEFA.

This rush has not posed a security problem. In Zurich, for example, the tournament has been a success for the Zurich police. Matches have gone off without a hitch and 67,694 spectators have attended games at the Letzigrund stadium. Fan zones have also remained incident-free, city police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday.

The peaceful atmosphere has also been reflected in the size of the police presence, which has been massively smaller than it would be for a national high-risk men's match, said the police, without giving exact figures.

A Basel police press briefing on Tuesday also noted the pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere around the games.“It would be nice if this also applied to men's football,” spokesman Stefan Schmitt told Keystone-SDA. So far, 102,361 people have attended a game in St Jakob-Park, 5,000-10,000 have visited fan zones, and 2,000-10,000 took part in fan marches, according to the a police statement.

Bern cantonal police are also“currently not aware of any major incidents in connection with [the tournament]”, according to an enquiry. As the event is still underway, however, they refrained from issuing an interim assessment.

