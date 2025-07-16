Women's Euro 2025 Has Been Largely Peaceful So Far
-
Deutsch
de
Frauen-Fussball-EM ist bisher weitgehend friedlich verlaufen
Original
Read more: Frauen-Fussball-EM ist bisher weitgehend friedlich verlaufe
The group stage of the European Women's Football Championship 2025 ended on Sunday and attracted a total of 461,582 spectators to stadiums, according to European footballing body UEFA.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
This rush has not posed a security problem. In Zurich, for example, the tournament has been a success for the Zurich police. Matches have gone off without a hitch and 67,694 spectators have attended games at the Letzigrund stadium. Fan zones have also remained incident-free, city police told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Tuesday.
The peaceful atmosphere has also been reflected in the size of the police presence, which has been massively smaller than it would be for a national high-risk men's match, said the police, without giving exact figures.
A Basel police press briefing on Tuesday also noted the pleasant and enjoyable atmosphere around the games.“It would be nice if this also applied to men's football,” spokesman Stefan Schmitt told Keystone-SDA. So far, 102,361 people have attended a game in St Jakob-Park, 5,000-10,000 have visited fan zones, and 2,000-10,000 took part in fan marches, according to the a police statement.
Bern cantonal police are also“currently not aware of any major incidents in connection with [the tournament]”, according to an enquiry. As the event is still underway, however, they refrained from issuing an interim assessment.More More Top footballer rues lack of prospects for women in Switzerland
This content was published on Jun 2, 2025 Luana Bühler plays for the Swiss national team, but she earns her living in England because the basis for a professional career doesn't exist in Switzerland.Read more: Top footballer rues lack of prospects for women in Switzerlan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment