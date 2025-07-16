Less Wood Felled In Swiss Forests In 2024

Deutsch de In Schweizer Wäldern wird erneut weniger Holz geschlagen Original Read more: In Schweizer Wäldern wird erneut weniger Holz geschlage

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Following a drop already in 2023, the harvest volume again declined last year, as the importance of wood chips for energy production has increased. This content was published on July 16, 2025 - 10:20 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

According to figures relseased by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) on Wednesday, 4.8 million cubic metres of wood were felled in the country in 2024, around 0.1 million cubic metres or 2% less than in the previous year. The volumes of trunk wood and logs for energy production declined.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

In contrast, the quantities of industrial wood and wood chips for energy production increased. Such energy wood now accounts for 30% of the total harvest, and its share has doubled over the past two decades, the FSO says.

The FSO notes that the trend towards lower demand and therefore lower timber prices also played a role in the lower harvest volume of logs, sawn timber and piece wood.

Of the wood harvested in 2024, some 3.2 million cubic metres came from coniferous trees and 1.6 million cubic metres from deciduous trees.

More More Swiss cities are home to 1,300 different tree species

This content was published on Sep 2, 2024 More than 1,300 species of tree live in Swiss cities, most of them non-native. Forests, on the other hand, are home to just 76 species.

Read more: Swiss cities are home to 1,300 different tree specie