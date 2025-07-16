Swiss Issue Arrest Warrant For Three Pro-Russian Hackers
Following several DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attacks on federal sites in June 2023, the OAG initially opened criminal proceedings against unknown perpetrators.
The pro-Russian group“NoName057(16)” claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also targeted the visit by former Swiss President Alain Berset to Kyiv in November 2023, the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2024 and 2025, the Bürgenstock peace conference in June 2024, and the Eurovision in Basel in May 2025.More More Swiss cities targeted by Russian hackers during WEF
This content was published on Jan 22, 2025 Russian hackers have targeted canton Schaffhausen and the cities of Geneva and Sierre, paralysing their websites on Wednesday morning.Read more: Swiss cities targeted by Russian hackers during WE
