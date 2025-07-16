Swiss Issue Arrest Warrant For Three Pro-Russian Hackers



MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) is looking for three members of“NoName”, a group that has attacked various federal websites, including during a video address by Volodymyr Zelensky to the Swiss parliament in 2023. This content was published on July 16, 2025 - 15:50 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Following several DDoS (Distributed Denial-of-Service) attacks on federal sites in June 2023, the OAG initially opened criminal proceedings against unknown perpetrators.

The pro-Russian group“NoName057(16)” claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also targeted the visit by former Swiss President Alain Berset to Kyiv in November 2023, the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2024 and 2025, the Bürgenstock peace conference in June 2024, and the Eurovision in Basel in May 2025.

