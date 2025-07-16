Saudi Alalamiah Showcases Machines In São Paulo

Saudi Alalamiah Showcases Machines In São Paulo
The company was represented by the Chairman of the Board, Muhammad Nasser Alatni, who spoke with ANBA. He said Alalamiah Machines produces machinery for the food industry and listed a range of equipment it offers to the market. Alalamiah's catalog includes machines for roasting nuts and seeds, producing spices, roasting coffee, and equipment for cleaning grains, among many others.
According to the information provided by Alatni, the company exports to Arab and European countries but is not yet present in the Brazilian market. However, he believes there is a need for machines like those produced by Alalamiah among food industry entrepreneurs of Arab descent operating in Brazil. Alatni says that their machines are well priced and believes he will be able to enter the Brazilian market with them.
