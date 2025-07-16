MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi company Alalamiah Machines , based in Riyadh, wants to export its machines to Brazil and sees the Arab community living in the country as a potential market. The company took part in business rounds held on Tuesday (15) in São Paulo by the Saudi Export Development Authority and presented its products to the Brazilian businesspeople in attendance.

The company was represented by the Chairman of the Board, Muhammad Nasser Alatni, who spoke with ANBA. He said Alalamiah Machines produces machinery for the food industry and listed a range of equipment it offers to the market. Alalamiah's catalog includes machines for roasting nuts and seeds, producing spices, roasting coffee, and equipment for cleaning grains, among many others.

According to the information provided by Alatni, the company exports to Arab and European countries but is not yet present in the Brazilian market. However, he believes there is a need for machines like those produced by Alalamiah among food industry entrepreneurs of Arab descent operating in Brazil. Alatni says that their machines are well priced and believes he will be able to enter the Brazilian market with them.

Read more:

Saudi sweets brand aims to break into Brazil

Saudis have B2B day with Brazilians

Saudis on a trade mission to Brazil

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Isaura Daniel/ANBA

The post Saudi Alalamiah showcases machines in São Paulo appeared first on ANBA News Agency .