Al Dakheel Oud Selects Representative In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi company Al Dakheel Oud Co ., specialized in the manufacturing, production, and marketing of oud and perfumes, intends to have a representative in Brazil. The company's Export Manager, Mohammad AlSharani, spoke with Brazilian companies during business meetings in São Paulo on Tuesday (15) and told ANBA about their search for a commercial partner in the country.

According to AlSharani, Al Dakheel Oud is expected to have the support of the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) in selecting its representative. The ABCC was present at the B2B event, which was organized by the Saudi Export Development Authority as part of a business mission to Brazil. In addition to Al Dakheel Oud, several Saudi companies in sectors such as dates, machinery, chocolates, finance, infrastructure, protective equipment, and others took part in the B2B meetings.

“Brazil has a high potential of buyers. The idea is to start with the Brazilian market and then expand to other neighboring markets,” said AlSharani about Al Dakheel Oud's strategy for entering the region, commenting on the country's strategic position in Latin America. According to AlSharani, the company does not yet export to Brazil, but it took part in the B2B event with the intention of starting to sell to the country.

Headquartered in Saudi capital Riyadh, Al Dakheel Oud has been in the market for over 40 years and has more than 100 points of sale. In addition to Saudi Arabia, the brand is present in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries (consisting of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and Qatar), as well as Morocco, Egypt, Iraq, and others. On its website, the company states that it holds various certifications, including environmental management, and has received awards for business success and excellence.

The range of products that Al Dakheel Oud offers to the market is extensive. They include perfumes, oud, and incense, such as oils, lotions, sanitizers, among other formats. During the B2B event in São Paulo, the perfumes drew attention for their luxurious and colorful bottles and boxes. Arab perfumes have been gaining ground in Brazil and have become popular among local consumers in recent years.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Isaura Daniel/ANBA

