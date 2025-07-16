Animal Shelter Raided In Arraiján - More Than 140 Animals Rescued From Unsanitary Conditions

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama)A joint operation between the Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Public Ministry, the Ministry of Environment (MiAmbiente) and local authorities of the district of Arraiján, in the province of West Panama, rescued this Tuesday, July 15, 123 cats, 17 dogs and 2 parrots that were in deplorable conditions in a house in the Loma de Cáceres area, where an animal shelter supposedly operated.

The case came to light in July 2024, when rescuers in Arraiján discovered that a house was being used as a makeshift shelter for pets. The complainants claim they initially reported the situation to the Animal Welfare Department of the Arraiján City Hall, but received no response. According to some neighbors, they became suspicious when they began hearing dogs fighting, a woman's screams, and the appearance of animals that didn't belong there.

According to witness accounts, the animals were coming to their homes looking for food and shelter. The situation worsened when residents noticed that the animals were“starving themselves to death,” prompting a group to gather evidence of the alleged abuse. Although the complaint was filed with Animal Welfare in August 2024, residents noted that the authorities' response was“inefficient.” During the raid, authorities found sick and malnourished animals crammed into cages of various sizes.

The facility presented unsanitary conditions with unpleasant odors and accumulated waste. Rescuers warned the public about the importance of verifying organizations before making donations. According to investigations, the alleged animal rescue foundation received hundreds of dollars in donations for animal care. The Superior Environmental Prosecutor's Office ordered the temporary suspension of the facility while the corresponding investigations are conducted. It was confirmed that some animals have been diagnosed with canine distemper, a highly contagious disease.