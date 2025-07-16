Uncertainty Continues In The Panama School System Despite The Return To Classes -
For its part, the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) is evaluating with the Comptroller General's Office the possibility of advancing the payment of a fortnight's salary to teachers to avoid disruptions to the restart of the school year, but so far, there has been no concrete response regarding this disbursement. Education authorities reiterated that there will be no extension of the school year; classes will end on December 19, as established by Executive Decree No. 114 of August 20, 2024. However, work will be done to recover content through home reinforcement modules and virtual and in-person classes for twelfth-grade students.
To reinforce the learning lost during these more than two months without classes, several academic guides have been made available through the Meduca digital platforms for parents and students to access. These programs are segmented by education (primary, pre-secondary, secondary), academic level, and professional development. They also offer socio-emotional support tools to address students' diverse realities. This weekend, the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) also launched a reinforcement program for twelfth-grade students with the support of various public and private universities so they can acquire all the knowledge necessary to enter higher education. The organization will meet again with teachers next Saturday, July 19, to review compliance with each of the points agreed upon by the parties based on the immediate and uninterrupted return to classes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment