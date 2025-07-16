Uncertainty Continues In The Panama School System Despite The Return To Classes

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) After 80 days on strike and a nearly lost first quarter, most teachers have returned to their jobs. However, uncertainty among students and parents continues because leaders in certain areas of the country have not reached an agreement with the Ministry of Education (Meduca). The educators clarified that their return to the classroom does not mean they will stop demanding changes to the Social Security Fund (CSS) reform law. On the contrary, they are waiting for the permanent committees in the National Assembly to be formed so the legislation can be discussed again. Furthermore, negotiations will continue with the Ministry of Labor and other sectors to ensure that the legal defense of colleagues prosecuted for alleged work abandonment is respected.

For its part, the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) is evaluating with the Comptroller General's Office the possibility of advancing the payment of a fortnight's salary to teachers to avoid disruptions to the restart of the school year, but so far, there has been no concrete response regarding this disbursement. Education authorities reiterated that there will be no extension of the school year; classes will end on December 19, as established by Executive Decree No. 114 of August 20, 2024. However, work will be done to recover content through home reinforcement modules and virtual and in-person classes for twelfth-grade students.

To reinforce the learning lost during these more than two months without classes, several academic guides have been made available through the Meduca digital platforms for parents and students to access. These programs are segmented by education (primary, pre-secondary, secondary), academic level, and professional development. They also offer socio-emotional support tools to address students' diverse realities. This weekend, the Ministry of Education (MEDUCA) also launched a reinforcement program for twelfth-grade students with the support of various public and private universities so they can acquire all the knowledge necessary to enter higher education. The organization will meet again with teachers next Saturday, July 19, to review compliance with each of the points agreed upon by the parties based on the immediate and uninterrupted return to classes.