Global Cryptocurrency Payment Apps Market Projected To Reach $2.4 Billion By 2033 As Demand Rises - Financial News Media

Palm Beach, FL – July 16, 2025 – Worldwide, there is a growing demand for cryptocurrency payments applications. A report from Grand View Research projected that the global cryptocurrency payment apps market size was estimated at USD 556.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,404.1 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 17.8% from 2025 to 2033. The emergence of Web3 and blockchain technology created the need for cryptocurrency payment apps to enable individuals to conduct seamless transactions. The report said:“The growing adoption of cryptocurrencies globally is the key driver for the market's expansion. People are encouraged to use cryptocurrency payment platforms owing to the decentralized nature of the blockchain, which eliminates mediators such as banks from the payment processing system. It reduces the processing time and accelerates the transaction speed, consequently adding to the increasing popularity of such platforms. In addition, the growing prevalence of cryptocurrencies as an investment option among millennials is also fueling the growth of the cryptocurrency payment apps industry.” It continued:“One of the most transformative trends in the market is the increasing interoperability between crypto payment platforms and traditional banking systems. Crypto apps now allow users to seamlessly convert digital assets into fiat currencies and vice versa, enabling easier withdrawals, direct-to-bank transfers, and debit card functionalities. This fusion is bridging the gap between old and new financial infrastructures, encouraging a smoother transition for users hesitant to move entirely into decentralized finance (DeFi). Thus, increasing integration of cryptocurrency payment apps with traditional financial systems can be attributed to the market's growth.” Active companies in the markets this week include Amaze Holdings, Inc . (NYSE American: AMZE), Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP), Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ: HUT).

The Report continued:“The proliferation of mobile payment adoption and advancements in cybersecurity are further propelling the market. Cryptocurrency payment apps are leveraging biometric authentication, multi-signature wallets, and hardware-based security modules to enhance transaction safety. Coupled with the increasing global smartphone penetration, especially in emerging economies, these innovations are making digital asset payments more accessible and secure for a broader audience. In addition, the continual developments and innovations to enhance the consumer's experience in the blockchain space are expected to create a positive outlook for the market. North America dominated the cryptocurrency payment apps industry and accounted for a share of 34.6% in 2024. The presence of several prominent players in the region stimulates market growth. In addition, the collaborative efforts that have been made by some of the market players toward the acceptance of cryptocurrency payments are expected to create further opportunities for regional growth.”

Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) Launches Crypto Payment Strategy to Accelerate Global Creator Monetization – Strategic partnership targets stablecoin integration, digital asset treasury solutions, and next-gen monetization for global creator economy – Amaze Holdings, Inc. (“Amaze”) , a global leader in creator-powered commerce, announced a major cryptocurrency initiative designed to modernize global payments, unlock new monetization tools, and enhance the Company's financial flexibility.

This strategic initiative follows the recent launch of Amaze's Express Checkout and expanded payment offerings, underscoring the Company's assertive push to lead in both traditional and digital payment innovation.

As part of the launch, Amaze has partnered with DNA Fund-a premier digital asset advisory firm-to help design and deploy blockchain-based payment and treasury strategies.

“Partnering with DNA Fund accelerates our ability to reduce cross-border payment friction and deliver faster, more flexible solutions to our growing base of international creators,” said Aaron Day, CEO of Amaze.“This partnership allows us to introduce new payment offerings for our 13 million-plus creators and brings value to the millions of visitors who come to our platform looking to buy,” Day added.“It also lets us start thinking beyond payments-toward helping creators access funding and build real businesses. This is a critical step in becoming a true partner to the global creator economy.”

Phase One, launching in the next 60–90 days, will focus on stablecoin integration to accelerate international payments and significantly lower transaction costs. Future phases will explore:



Digital asset treasury management

Creator-specific financial services (credit lines, cards, etc.) A potential“Amaze Coin” to drive community engagement and new monetization models.

“Amaze sits at the crossroads of commerce and community,” said Brock Pierce, Chairman of DNA Fund.“We're excited to help bring new Crypto and Web3 technologies to creators - for faster payments, new funding options, and the foundation for bringing Amaze into the Web3 space. We have a long history of helping companies innovate and think Amaze is in a unique position to disrupt the creator economy through crypto.” All crypto initiatives will be developed in alignment with U.S. regulatory frameworks, with robust compliance and risk oversight throughout. CONTINUED... Read this full press release for Amaze Holdings at:

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP) – ai12z has recently introduced a new set of enhancements to its platform, bringing eCommerce functionality through a Shopify integration, real-time data connectivity via Model Context Protocol (MCP), and deeper insight into how AI responses are generated.

Imagine an agent-also known as an AI assistant or digital assistant-that fully represents your organization, answers user questions, and guides them to the next step in their journey. Whether that means discovering a product, checking an order, making a reservation, or resolving a support issue, your assistant is now equipped to make it happen.

At the core of this release is support for Model Context Protocol (MCP), a new open standard that allows agents to connect to external systems through a shared, unified structure. MCP eliminates the need to build custom integrations for every service. Your agent can now access a growing ecosystem of compatible systems-such as CRMs like Salesforce or HubSpot, reservation platforms, inventory tools, and more. Connections are fast, scalable, and require no custom code. This enables real-time, dynamic responses at scale with far less effort.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) recently announced the launch of its new licensing platform, including the Roblox License Manager and Licenses catalog. This innovative framework unlocks game and interactive media licensing at scale, enabling IP holders to self-serve through Roblox's global creator community, and seamlessly integrate popular IP into games and experiences.

“We have a goal to have 10% of all gaming content revenue flowing through the Roblox ecosystem and benefiting our community,” said Manuel Bronstein, Chief Product Officer at Roblox.“This will require having a wide range of experiences and giving creators the opportunity to partner with rights holders of the most recognizable IP. License Manager and Licenses catalog are an important part of making it easier for owners to manage and license their IP at scale on Roblox.”

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL), a global leader in payments, recently announced multi-year agreements with the Big Ten and Big 12 Conferences that will modernize the distribution of institutional payments from universities to student-athletes in a new revenue-sharing model. The new institutional payments initiative enables athletic departments to seamlessly dispense payments through PayPal, ensuring a secure, efficient, and transparent way to distribute funds to payees. With the funds in their wallets, students will have the option to access all the benefits of PayPal's commerce ecosystem, from seamlessly buying tickets to a sporting event or purchasing their books for the year at the university bookstore.

The recent court decision, which allows colleges and universities to share revenue directly with student-athletes, stands to revolutionize college sports. This partnership helps make that real by distributing those funds to student-athletes in a fast, simple, and secure way.

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) recently announced a corporate rebrand that aligns the Company's external positioning with its strategic focus on energy and digital infrastructure through an integrated platform model focused on disciplined capital allocation, operational rigor, and relentless performance optimization.

“Our new brand enables us to more clearly express what has always set Hut 8 apart: a power-first, innovation-driven approach to developing, commercializing, and operating next-generation digital infrastructure,” said Asher Genoot, CEO of Hut 8.“Since our merger of equals, we have scaled with discipline across each layer of our platform, institutionalized the broader business, and executed with the rigor we believe is required to deliver outsized long-term value for our investors. Our new brand embeds our platform-driven strategy into our external positioning and sharpens how we articulate our business model, structural advantages, and approach to long-term value creation to the market.”

