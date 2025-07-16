VAT Group AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Invitation - Half-Year 2025 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast

16.07.2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST

VAT cordially invites you to our Half-Year 2025 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast. Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the detailed half-year 2025 results and give you an outlook for the remainder of 2025. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session. Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025 Time: 10:00am CEST The event can be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window. The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast , please click HERE . Alternatively, participants via phone may pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call. Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling: +41 58 310 50 00 (Europe) +44 207 107 0613 (UK) +1 631 570 5613 (USA) Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start. VAT will publish its Half-Year Report 2025 at 6.30am CEST on July 23, 2025 and will make the presentation slides (in English) available for the conference call and the webcast HER E at the same time. A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event. Kind regards, Michel Gerber Christopher Wickli VP Investor Relations & Sustainability Investor Relations Manager For further information please contact:

VAT Group AG

Investor Relations & Sustainability

Michel R. Gerber

T +41 81 553 70 13

Christopher Wickli

+41 81 553 75 39 Financial calendar 2025 Wednesday, July 23 Half-year 2025 results Thursday, October 16 Q3 2025 trading update ABOUT VAT

We change the world with vacuum solutions – that is our purpose as the world's leading supplier of high-end vacuum valves. The Group reports in two segments: Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment is a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics and vacuum coating industries as well as for the industrial and research sector. Global Service provides local expert support to customers and offers genuine spare parts, repairs and upgrades. VAT reported net sales of CHF 942 million in 2024 and employs some 3,200 people worldwide, with representatives in 29 countries and manufacturing sites in Switzerland, Malaysia, and Romania.



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified in their entirety as there are certain factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words“believes,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“estimates” and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the performance, security and reliability of the company's information technology systems, political, economic and regulatory changes in the countries in which the company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. As a result, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, VAT disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this report.

