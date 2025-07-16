Invitation - Half-Year 2025 Results Media And Investor Conference Call And Webcast
|
VAT Group AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
VAT cordially invites you to our Half-Year 2025 Results Media and Investor Conference Call and Webcast.
Urs Gantner, CEO, and Fabian Chiozza, CFO will report on the detailed half-year 2025 results and give you an outlook for the remainder of 2025. After the formal presentation, there will be time for a moderated Q&A session.
Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
Time: 10:00am CEST
The event can be followed over a conference call line or via webcast. Participants via the conference call will be able to join the moderated Q&A session via phone, webcast participants can ask questions in writing via the webcast window.
The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast , please click HERE .
Alternatively, participants via phone may pre-register HERE and will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.
Participants unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:
+41 58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 631 570 5613 (USA)
Please dial 5-10 minutes prior to the start.
VAT will publish its Half-Year Report 2025 at 6.30am CEST on July 23, 2025 and will make the presentation slides (in English) available for the conference call and the webcast HER E at the same time.
A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.
Kind regards,
Michel Gerber Christopher Wickli
VP Investor Relations & Sustainability Investor Relations Manager
Financial calendar
ABOUT VAT
