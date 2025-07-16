Commerce Ministry Intensifies Surveillance & Monitoring Of Unusual Import Surges
This initiative responds to ongoing global trade diversions as exporters increasingly target low-tariff economies following the implementation of US tariffs.
The Ministry has established protocols to identify and report instances of dumping and trade malpractices that could harm domestic industries.
These reports are being forwarded to the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) for appropriate action.
In June 2025, the DGTR initiated investigations into 14 products following sudden import increases. Simultaneously, the government imposed import restrictions on several colloidal precious metals to prevent illegal gold inflows in liquid form into the country.
The Commerce Ministry plans to launch a monthly publication titled 'Global Trade Watch' beginning August 2025.
This feature will outline India's export strategy and provide recommendations for boosting exports while addressing import surges in specific sectors and geographic regions.
India's import figures demonstrate the scale of current trade flows, with imports reaching USD 179.44 billion during the first quarter of the current financial year, representing an increase from USD 172.16 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.
(KNN Bureau)
