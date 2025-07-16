FISME And BEE Join Hands To Promote Energy Efficiency In Msmes Under ADEETIE Scheme

MENAFN - KNN India)The Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on July 15, 2025, to support the adoption of energy-efficient technologies across various MSME clusters in India.

The agreement, signed by R P Singh, Policy Director, FISME and Akash Tripathi, Additional Secretary & Director General, BEE, aims to facilitate MSMEs across the nation to implement the Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries and Establishments (ADEETIE) scheme.

The ADEETIE scheme includes a comprehensive range of interventions, including technical assistance, interest subvention, and capacity-building activities.

Interest subvention will be provided to incentivise MSMEs to adopt energy-efficient technologies, with Micro and Small Enterprises receiving a 5 per cent subvention and Medium Enterprises eligible for a 3 per cent subvention, subject to a minimum borrower interest rate of 2 per cent.

As part of the MoU, FISME will act as a technical partner, helping MSMEs adopt energy-saving technologies through awareness drives, capacity-building programs, and by facilitating audits and implementation.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency, as the implementing authority, will provide technical, administrative, and promotional assistance while managing scheme implementation through the dedicated project management unit.

BEE will also conduct capacity-building activities to promote the scheme among stakeholders including financial institutions, state designated agencies, and MSME associations.

The initiative includes support for Investment Grade Energy Audits (IGEA), preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), and Monitoring & Verification (M&V) by certified professionals. A dedicated Project Management Unit (PMU) will be set up by BEE to oversee the scheme.

FISME will promote the scheme among its members, help mobilise MSMEs, assist during audits, and report on progress.

It will also coordinate with stakeholders and use its digital platforms for outreach, with BEE providing facilitation support including training materials and promotional content.

The collaboration aims to boost energy efficiency, improve competitiveness, and support sustainable growth in India's MSME sector.

