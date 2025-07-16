India's Economy Projected To Grow 6.5% In FY26 On Sound Fiscal Management: EAC-PM
Speaking on Tuesday, Dev noted that the country's economic resilience stems from a favourable policy environment, declining inflation, and robust domestic demand.
"There are significant global headwinds, including geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainties. However, the Indian economy remains resilient and continues to be the fastest-growing among large economies," he said.
Dev attributed the expected growth to a combination of low inflation-supported by a favourable monsoon-and a benign interest rate environment, driven by three consecutive rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
He added that high-frequency indicators for the first two months of FY26 reflect continued strength in domestic economic activity.
“A 6.5 percent GDP growth for FY26 is feasible despite global uncertainties. India's medium-term growth outlook remains strong, underpinned by sound fiscal management,” he stated.
According to Dev, rising public capital expenditure is expected to further stimulate economic activity, complemented by healthy expansion in private consumption.
These factors, he said, will play a crucial role in sustaining momentum through the year.
However, global financial institutions have taken a more cautious view. Both the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank recently revised India's growth projections downward to 6.2 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively, citing increased global risks and trade-related disruptions.
The Indian economy is estimated to have grown at 6.5 percent in FY2024–25, maintaining its position as one of the world's fastest-growing major economies.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment