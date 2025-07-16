A New Chapter Begins: State Street Moves Into Indialand Tech Park, Strengthening Coimbatore's Rise As A Global Tech Hub
State Street officially inaugurates its Centre of Excellence at IndiaLand Tech Park, Coimbatore, occupying 2.1 lakh sq. ft. across four floors in Tower D
State Street , a global leader in financial services and asset management, has taken up 2.1 lakh sq. ft. of office space across four floors in Tower D of IndiaLand Tech Park. The official inauguration of the Centre of Excellence took place today, July 16, 2025.
With global corporations such as Accenture, Hexaware, Amazon, Bosch, Cognizant, and now State Street operating out of IndiaLand Tech Park, this collaboration marks a significant milestone in the city's economic development. It underscores the growing trend of multinational companies embracing sustainable, Grade-A infrastructure in India's tier-2 cities-positioning Coimbatore as a compelling destination for long-term growth and strategic expansion.
This move underscores the growing momentum of Coimbatore as a preferred destination for IT, BFSI, and technology firms. With its robust infrastructure, abundant talent pool, and favorable cost structure, the city is rapidly emerging as a high-potential alternative to traditional metros. Areas like Saravanampatti-an established IT and SEZ corridor in Coimbatore-are witnessing a surge in Grade-A commercial developments, increased demand, and rising occupancy rates.
Mr. Harish Fabiani, a visionary entrepreneur and Group Chairman of IndiaLand Corporation, is passionately committed to developing world-class, sustainable infrastructure across India. Under his leadership, IndiaLand has delivered high-performance campuses in key cities including Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, and Coimbatore -each reflecting his forward-looking vision of environmentally responsible and globally competitive business destinations.
Salai Kumaran, CEO, IndiaLand Tech Park, expressed his excitement,“A growing number of global IT giants are choosing to be part of the Platinum-rated, eco-friendly IndiaLand Tech Park community. Their decision to establish a base here reinforces the strategic value of Coimbatore and validates our continued investment in sustainable, future-ready campuses. These partnerships are a proud moment for us.”
With operations commencing today, State Street's entry marks a defining moment in Coimbatore's economic development. It also highlights how international enterprises are increasingly turning to sustainable office spaces in India's tier-2 cities to drive long-term growth.
This partnership sets a compelling example of how world-class companies, when paired with green infrastructure, can unlock economic potential beyond metro markets-firmly positioning Coimbatore as a rising global business hub.
