Metroplushealth Opens Community Office In Brighton Beach, Further Expanding Access To Care In Brooklyn

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The new site serves as a vital resource hub for the local community, offering insurance enrollment information and support and access to essential health and social services. MetroPlusHealth providers are available to support chronic condition management, preventative care and behavioral health referrals, helping address disparities driven by limited access to care.

The public grand opening celebration was held on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, featuring a ribbon cutting ceremony, music, refreshments, and appearances by local officials including Assemblyman Alec Brook-Krasny and representatives from Senator Scarcella-Spanton's office.

This new community office will serve as a year-round center for care and connection, offering:



Weekly community events and health screenings

Monthly food distributions

Facebook Live sessions with health specialists

Cultural recognition events

Quarterly wellness and spa days for residents aged 65+

Free tax preparation programs

Meet-and-greets with elected officials SNAP enrollment partnerships, and more

"We are honored to deepen our commitment to the health and well-being of the Brooklyn community with the opening of our second office," said Dr. Talya Schwartz, President and Chief Executive Officer of MetroPlusHealth. "This new community office in Brighton Beach is a central access point for South Brooklyn residents seeking inclusive health care, insurance guidance, and vital community resources. Brighton Beach reflects the vibrant, diverse spirit of New York City, and we are proud to bring people-first care and support to the neighborhood."

According to New York City health data, residents of South Brooklyn experience higher-than-average rates of diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease, as well as lower life expectancies compared to citywide averages. Mental health needs are also rising, particularly among elderly and immigrant populations. In addition to physical care resources, the new office serves as an access point for therapy services, crisis support, and long-term behavioral health care. The office is staffed with multilingual representatives fluent in English, Russian, Ukrainian, Urdu, Spanish and Bengali, enabling outreach to the area's diverse communities, including Jordanian, Ukrainian, Russian, South Asian and Latino populations.

"This new MetroPlusHealth office brings essential services directly into the Brighton Beach community," said Svetlana Lipyanskaya, Chief Executive Officer of NYC Health + Hospitals/South Brooklyn Health. "We are proud to collaborate on this initiative, which reflects our shared commitment to community-centered care and our dedication to ensuring that healthcare is accessible for all residents of South Brooklyn."

The new office highlights MetroPlusHealth's commitment to putting people over profit by providing not just health coverage, but comprehensive, community-based support. It is open Monday through Friday, 9:00 am to 6:00 pm ET and Saturdays, 9:00 am to 5 pm ET.

MetroPlusHealth is a wholly owned subsidiary of NYC Health + Hospitals. For more than 40 years, MetroPlusHealth has provided access to affordable, quality health care to the people of New York City. It is a leader in addressing social determinants of health and the only New York State plan to dedicate resources specifically to ensuring members have access to food, housing, and transportation.

MetroPlusHealth serves nearly 700,000 members across New York City and its impressive network includes more than 34,000 providers and more than 40 hospitals and urgent care centers, including NYC Health + Hospitals, NYU Langone, Mount Sinai, CityMD, Montefiore, LabCorp, Lenox Hill Radiology, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Hospital for Special Surgery, and more. For more information about MetroPlusHealth, please visit metroplus .

