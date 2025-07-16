Second Food Poisoning Lawsuit Filed Against El Tapatio

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the second food poisoning lawsuit was filed in the El Tapatio Giardia outbreak . The food poisoning lawsuit was filed by record-breaking food poisoning attorney Jory Lange and prominent Kentucky lawyer Hans Poppe.

This is the second lawsuit filed against El Tapatio by Jory Lange and Hans Poppe. "More food poisoning lawsuits are likely to follow," says Jory Lange.

"A dozen people who got food poisoning from El Tapatio have asked us to help them get compensation for their medical bills, lost wages, and the painful ordeal they've gone through," says food poisoning attorney Jory Lange .

At least 24 people in Hopkins County have been infected with Giardia parasites from El Tapatio restaurant, according to local health officials. El Tapatio is located at 401 Madison Square Dr, Suite 37, Madisonville, KY 42431.

Record-Breaking Food Poisoning Lawyer

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading food poisoning lawyers. Jory recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a family who got food poisoning after eating at a restaurant. The $10 million settlement is believed to be the largest food poisoning settlement in US history on behalf of a person who developed Reactive Arthritis from Shigella food poisoning.

Jory Lange has represented food poisoning victims in food poisoning outbreaks across the United States.

Prominent Kentucky Personal Injury Lawyer

Hans Poppe is based in Louisville and serves all of Kentucky. In 2020 the Kentucky Justice Association awarded Hans the Peter Perlman Outstanding Trial Lawyer of the Year. In 2021 the American Board of Trial Advocacy-Kentucky Chapter awarded Hans the Kentucky Plaintiff Trial Lawyer of the Year. According to the 2023 Kentucky Trial Court Year in Review, only two plaintiff lawyers in Kentucky have tried more cases to verdict than Hans since 2005. Since 1998, no lawyer in Kentucky has secured more verdicts over one million dollars than Hans.

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

If you suspect you have been infected with Giardia food poisoning parasites from El Tapatio in Madisonville, Kentucky, and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here .

