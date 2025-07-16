FNB Earns Successive National And Regional Recognition As A Top Workplace

Ranked Among Best Employers in Financial Services and Northeast Ohio

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation announced today that its largest subsidiary, First National Bank, has been named a 2025 Top Workplace for Financial Services by Energage. FNB has received the award every year since its 2021 commencement. Additionally, 2025 marks the eleventh consecutive year the Company is being recognized as a Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by The Plain Dealer and Cleveland.

Each of these latest honors - which add to the more than 80 workplace excellence awards that FNB has earned - affirm the differentiated culture that FNB continues to cultivate under its current leadership.

"FNB is an exciting place to work. Our investments in AI, data management and digital technology like eStore®, coupled with strong employee engagement, signal that we are focused on the future," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "The employees at FNB have developed a culture that fosters innovation, collaboration and a winning, team-oriented environment."

The Top Workplace awards are based entirely on employee feedback gathered through surveys conducted by Energage - a leading research firm specializing in workplace engagement and organizational health. Employees provide anonymous feedback to measure workplaces in various categories, including values, communication and leadership, and only the highest-ranking companies are recognized for their culture and employee commitment.

FNB cultivates a superior culture that results in high levels of workplace engagement, inclusivity and performance. Incorporating research and employee feedback, the Company continually evaluates its employee experience to ensure it aligns with current trends and prioritizes team members' needs. This approach has kept FNB at the forefront of the industry, with a comprehensive offering that includes family-friendly benefits; formal recognition programs; continuous learning, development and mentorship opportunities; and a competitive compensation package, among other support resources.

In 2025, FNB has received numerous recognition as an employer of choice, including as one of America's Greatest Workplaces and America's Greatest Workplaces for Financial Services by Newsweek and as a Top Workplace USA by Energage and USA Today. The Company also continues to receive external praise for its leadership team - including Delie, who was named as one of the top 50 CEOs in the U.S. by Brand Finance; overall performance and industry-leading client experience; and actions as a responsible corporate citizen.

An expanded list of accolades bestowed on the Company is available at fnb-online/awards . For opportunities to join one of the country's leading workplaces, visit fnb-online/careers .

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB ), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $49 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at .

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation

