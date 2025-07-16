Star Princess Debuts Bold New Entertainment For A New Era At Sea

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built to awaken wonder, stir the soul, and spark connection, Star Princess blends grand-scale productions in its most technically advanced theater, atmospheric live music in The Dome, and vibrant pop-up performances in the glass-enclosed Piazza.

"We're not just putting on shows; we're crafting moments that will stay with guests long after the final curtain," said Lorna Warren, Princess Cruises Vice President Hotel Operations and Guest Experience. "Star Princess was designed to surprise, move, and inspire each and every night."

The Princess Arena: Where Stories Take Center Stage

NEW! Meridian

Step aboard Celestial, a grand ship sailing through the age of elegance, where love hides behind velvet masks and fate reveals all. Meridian is a sweeping, cinematic spectacle of longing and liberation, set to a lush original score and reimagined chart-toppers. The production is brought to life by BAFTA award-winning creative director Dan Shipton, electric choreography by Kieran Daley-Ward, and produced by Ross Nicholson. Against a backdrop of glittering masked balls and roaring engine rooms, the luminous collision of high society and hidden truths brings noblewoman Arabella Dovewood's windswept destiny to life.

NEW! Illuminate: A Spectacle of Joy

Under the velvet canopy of a nostalgic circus tent, Illuminate peels away illusion to reveal wonder in the unexpected. Guided by a troupe of characters embodying the ringmaster's many facets-charisma, control, cunning, and charm-audiences' journey through breathtaking spectacles that bend reality. Set to a sweeping, multi-generational pop score by Kola Bello, Illuminate is choreographed by Jay Revell, who also co-directs the production alongside show producer Ross Nicholson. The show invites audiences into an immersive experience that shines a light on the extraordinary hidden within the everyday.

Both productions were created in partnership with the visionary team at Black Skull Creative, renowned for crafting perception-shifting experiences that captivate audiences worldwide.

Viva La Música returns from premiering on Sun Princess, choreographed by famed Latin American talent Liz Imperio, known for her work with Jennifer Lopez, Madonna, and Gloria Estefan. Featuring Latin soundtrack favorites like Camila Cabello's "Havana" and Santana's "Oye Como Va," this high-energy celebration brings the irresistible rhythms of Latin America to the sea.

Entertainment on Star Princess reaches beyond the theater, from vibrant deck soirées under the stars and lively Piazza celebrations to a reimagined champagne waterfall with a sparkling twist. Guests can dance to live music, mingle at themed events, or simply soak in an atmosphere that truly comes alive after dark.

The Dome: Where Stories Soar

Step into a world of enchantment with the Princess Cruises Candlelight Concert Series - an extraordinary new experience that transforms the breathtaking glass-enclosed Dome atop Star Princess into a glowing haven of music and light. Bathed in the warm glow of candlelight, this one-of-a-kind venue sets the stage for an unforgettable journey through the beauty and emotion of classical music, reimagined for a new generation. Guests will be swept away by mesmerizing live performances that blend cinematic storytelling with stirring musical artistry, creating a magical fusion of sight, sound, and atmosphere unlike anything else at sea.

The Piazza: Your Stage, Your Moment

Princess Jamz is a 45-minute sound spectacular that showcases the incredible talents of the 15-member Princess World Orchestra, led by the Cruise Director. Set in the heart of the ship, this dynamic live performance fills the Piazza with rich, vibrant music and unforgettable energy-inviting guests to sit back, soak it in, and enjoy every thrilling moment.

Celestial Champagne Soirée Debuts Aboard Star Princess

Also taking place in the Piazza, Princess Cruises invites guests to experience the all-new Celestial Champagne Soirée, an unforgettable multimedia celebration under the stars, premiering exclusively aboard Star Princess. This enchanting evening event dazzles with immersive light, sound, and visual storytelling - all culminating in Princess' iconic Champagne Waterfall, a beloved tradition that continues to sparkle with timeless elegance.

The 4,300-guest, 175,500-ton Star Princess, sister ship to award-winning Sun Princess, sets sail on October 4, 2025. Built by Fincantieri in Monfalcone, the ship will debut an inaugural season across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, and Alaska. Voyages are on sale now.

For more details or to reserve a spot, contact a professional travel advisor, call 1-800-Princess (1-800-774-6237) or by visit .

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. Sun Princess, the brand's new, next-level Love Boat named Condé Nast Traveler's Mega Ship of the Year, introduces the groundbreaking Sphere Class platform and will be joined by sister ship, Star Princess, in Fall 2025. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE: CUK ).

