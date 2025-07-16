ER Services Earns Coveted Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer Designation

MINT HILL, N.C., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ER Services has earned the Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer designation and is now recognized among the best dealers in the U.S. and Canada. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

Carrier Factory Authorized Dealers must meet national performance and certification standards to achieve the factory endorsement. Additionally, they must demonstrate a longstanding commitment to the Carrier brand, excellent service, and customer satisfaction. To achieve the Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer status, ER Services is required to:



Participate in equipment and sales training through Carrier's My Learning Center, where they learn to efficiently identify and recommend energy-efficient HVAC solutions that provide optimal comfort and value to consumers based on their specific needs.

Adhere to sound business practices, such as maintaining required local licenses and insurance coverage, as well as fulfilling warranty obligations in a timely manner.

Employ union certified, Red Seal certified, or North American Technician Excellence (NATE) certified technicians who have passed rigorous standards and specialty HVAC exams. Utilize genuine Carrier Factory Authorized parts and installation guidelines.

ER Services is proud to announce that we are now an official Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer. This prestigious designation reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering the highest level of HVAC service and providing top-tier Carrier products to our valued customers.

Since 1997, ER Services has been a trusted name in the Charlotte community, providing exceptional heating and cooling solutions with integrity and care. Our experienced, certified technicians live out our company promise- "Serviced Once, Client for Life"-by ensuring every service call and installation is done right the first time.

"We're honored to be recognized by Carrier and excited about what this means for our customers," said David Parker, President. "It affirms our commitment to excellence and gives our clients added confidence in the quality of service we deliver."

To learn more about our services or to schedule an appointment, call 704-846-5371 or visit .

