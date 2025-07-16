LOS ANGELES TEAMSTERS AT METRO TRANSIT RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

400 Metro Transit Ambassadors Secure Big Gains in Teamsters Contract

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Transit Ambassadors in Los Angeles, represented by Teamsters Local 986, have voted to ratify their first collective bargaining agreement. The four-year agreement includes comprehensive medical benefits, a pension, workplace protections, seniority rights, and additional paid leave.

"Congratulations to Metro Transit Ambassadors on their first-ever Teamsters contract," said Chris Griswold, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 986. "This two-and-a-half-year battle was hard fought, but these workers were persistent in their efforts to get the best possible agreement. Not only does this contract include strong economic benefits, but it will transition a pilot program into a permanent career opportunity providing job security to hundreds of workers."

These 400 Teamsters currently work for private transportation contractors who provide service for the city but will be transitioned to working directly for the Los Angeles County Metro Transit Authority later this month.

"I voted to join the Teamsters because I have never been part of something that supports working people," said Kathleen Ceniceros, a Metro Transit Ambassador. "To have a union looking out for me and my co-workers is not only something I wanted, but something I needed."

Since 1948, Teamsters Local 986 has proudly represented workers across the Western United States, Hawaii, and Guam. For more information, visit local986 .

