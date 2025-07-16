Continued Enrollment Increases For The Individual Health Insurance Market By Mark Farrah Associates

MCMURRAY, Pa., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In its latest Business Strategy brief, Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) assessed short- and long-term individual health insurance enrollment trends. According to financial statements filed by insurers, and with estimates by MFA, enrollment in individual medical plans, both on and off the exchange, totaled approximately 26.8 million as of March 31, 2025. This is an increase of 2.3 million members from a year ago.

The individual segment has been profitable, overall, for health plans since 2017. However, since 2021, premium growth has, once again, been outpaced by medical expense growth, leading to increasing medical loss ratios (MLRs). MLRs for 1Q25 experienced an average aggregated traditional MLR of 80.4%, up from 78.9%, at premiums per member per month (PMPM) of $566 and claims PMPM of $455.

To read the full text of " Individual Health Insurance Marketplace Enrollment Reaches Record Levels " visit the MFA Briefs library on Mark Farrah Associates' website . Mark Farrah Associates (MFA) will continue to monitor the changes as they develop and, with MFA's Health Coverage Portal subscription, so can you!

