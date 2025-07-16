Singularity Digital Launches AI Optimization Service For Saas Companies
With the rise of AI-driven chat interactions, traditional search engines like Google and Bing are increasingly being supplemented by conversational platforms.
This shift demands a new approach to SEO-one that goes beyond links and keywords and focuses on training AI models to recognize, reference, and cite your brand.
Singularity Digital's AI Optimization service bridges the gap between SEO and digital PR, offering a strategic framework to integrate SaaS brands into the training data and retrieval paths of LLMs. By targeting structured data, citations, entity linking, and knowledge base inclusion, the service positions companies to be referenced directly within AI responses.
"As AI continues to transform how consumers search for and engage with information, visibility inside these models is becoming a critical growth lever," said Patrick Herbert, CEO of Singularity Digital . "Our goal is to help SaaS companies adapt early, rank inside LLMs, and build defensible visibility across emerging AI platforms."
While AI-generated traffic is still emerging, growth is accelerating. According to internal client data, traffic originating from ChatGPT and similar platforms converts at rates between 25% and 35% - a rate up to 10x higher than typical traffic from traditional search engines.
About Singularity Digital
Singularity Digital is a digital marketing agency focused on scaling SaaS companies through SEO, paid acquisition, and AI-powered strategies. Founded in Brisbane, Australia, the agency serves clients globally and is known for its transparent, data-driven approach to growth.
Press inquiries
Singularity Digital
Patrick Herbert
...tal
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Status Unveils First Gasless L2 On Linea With 100% Community Yield Allocation Mechanism
- Atlas Adds 'All Of The Stablecoins' To Its Multi-Currency Banking Product
- Function Ushers In The Era Of Bitcoin Yield With Galaxy Digital As Investor In $10M Seed Round
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
CommentsNo comment