Singularity Digital Launches AI Optimization Service For Saas Companies

Brisbane, Australia , July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singularity Digital, a digital marketing agency specializing in SaaS growth today announced the launch of its AI Optimization service, designed specifically for SaaS companies aiming to improve their visibility in large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, and Copilot. This new service helps brands ensure their presence in AI-generated content, conversations, and search-like experiences across emerging AI tools.

With the rise of AI-driven chat interactions, traditional search engines like Google and Bing are increasingly being supplemented by conversational platforms.

This shift demands a new approach to SEO-one that goes beyond links and keywords and focuses on training AI models to recognize, reference, and cite your brand.

Singularity Digital's AI Optimization service bridges the gap between SEO and digital PR, offering a strategic framework to integrate SaaS brands into the training data and retrieval paths of LLMs. By targeting structured data, citations, entity linking, and knowledge base inclusion, the service positions companies to be referenced directly within AI responses.

"As AI continues to transform how consumers search for and engage with information, visibility inside these models is becoming a critical growth lever," said Patrick Herbert, CEO of Singularity Digital . "Our goal is to help SaaS companies adapt early, rank inside LLMs, and build defensible visibility across emerging AI platforms."

While AI-generated traffic is still emerging, growth is accelerating. According to internal client data, traffic originating from ChatGPT and similar platforms converts at rates between 25% and 35% - a rate up to 10x higher than typical traffic from traditional search engines.

About Singularity Digital

Singularity Digital is a digital marketing agency focused on scaling SaaS companies through SEO, paid acquisition, and AI-powered strategies. Founded in Brisbane, Australia, the agency serves clients globally and is known for its transparent, data-driven approach to growth.

