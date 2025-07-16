Perform Medical Announces Grand Opening Celebration In Summerville, SC
New Wellness Clinic Offers Personalized, Integrative Care to Optimize Health and VitalityOur mission is to help people feel better, live better, and perform at their best-whether they're facing hormonal challenges, struggling with energy, or simply seeking to optimize their health.” - Dr. Taylor VaughanSUMMERVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perform Medical , a cutting-edge wellness clinic specializing in functional and regenerative medicine, is thrilled to announce its official Grand Opening celebration on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at 5500 Front St., Suite 250, Summerville, SC 29486.
Open to the public, this special event invites community members to explore the clinic's innovative approach to wellness while enjoying an evening of discovery, connection, and exclusive giveaways.
Perform Medical offers a comprehensive suite of personalized services aimed at helping clients feel energized, balanced, and empowered. The clinic's expert team specializes in hormone therapy, intimate wellness, weight optimization, and regenerative care, taking a functional, integrative approach to health that goes beyond symptom management.
Event Highlights Include:
- Guided tours of the new Perform Medical facility
- Meet-and-greet with the expert care team
- Complimentary healthy refreshments and light bites
- Opportunities to learn about the clinic's advanced wellness services
Raffle giveaways including:
- Complimentary or discounted treatments
- Curated wellness gift baskets
- Premium product bundles
- Up to $250 in service credit (must be present to win)
- An exclusive event-only offer for attendees who book a service
"We're excited to introduce a new level of personalized care to the Summerville community,” said Dr. Taylor Vaughan.“Our mission is to help people feel better, live better, and perform at their best-whether they're facing hormonal challenges, struggling with energy, or simply seeking to optimize their health."
Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP or learn more by calling 843.278.8474. Sneak peeks and updates will be shared on the clinic's Instagram: @performmedical.
About Perform Medical
Perform Medical is a modern wellness clinic redefining what it means to feel well. By combining advanced diagnostics with a personalized, integrative approach, Perform Medical helps clients address the root causes of health issues and reach their highest potential. From hormone balance and weight optimization to intimate wellness and regenerative therapies, Perform Medical is committed to supporting every patient's path to peak performance.
