SKLAR KIRSH NAMED A 'BEST PLACE TO WORK' IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FOR FOURTH YEAR
Jeffrey A. SklarLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California-based law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP has been recognized once again by the Best Companies Group as a winner of“The Best Places to Work in SoCal 2025.” Best Companies Group selected the highlighted businesses because of their high level of employee engagement and workplace satisfaction. This is the fourth year that Sklar Kirsh has received this honor.
Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group Jaime Raul Zepeda said of the 2025 honorees,“We took a look at the employee experience data. The list of recognized workplaces that you see here today is 100% based on that data.”
“It's an incredible honor to be recognized once again among Southern California's 'Best Places to Work',” said firm Co-Chairman Jeff Sklar .“We're deeply committed to building an environment where collaboration, creativity, and mutual respect thrive, because when our people feel supported and valued, great work follows.”
Sklar Kirsh offers strategic, business-minded counsel with a sharp focus on client goals. The firm's entrepreneurial approach and deep industry knowledge allow it to provide tailored, high-level representation across a range of complex legal matters.
Sklar Kirsh was recently recognized by Best Lawyers® as a Best Law Firm® and named a Chambers California Spotlight Firm.
