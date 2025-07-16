Chasin A Dream Foundation Launches 'The Mindful Haven' Podcast To Support Families Facing Childhood Illness And Trauma

The Mindful Haven Podcast by Chasin A Dream Foundation

A new podcast by Chasin A Dream Foundation offering real stories, expert insights, and support for families facing illness and trauma.

- Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream FoundationJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Chasin A Dream Foundation is proud to announce the launch of its newest initiative: The Mindful Haven Podcast, hosted by founder Lori Griffith and filmed locally at PodPlus Studio in Jupiter. The podcast will debut its first episode next week.Created as an extension of the Foundation's mission to support families battling life-threatening illnesses and disabilities, The Mindful Haven Podcast offers a new space for healing, education, and connection. Each episode will feature powerful conversations with warrior families, mental health professionals, trauma experts, and medical leaders from around the country.“This podcast is for the families in the fight, the ones who have walked through loss, and the people who want to better understand how to show up,” said Lori Griffith, founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation.“We're bringing together real stories, expert insight, and honest conversation - because nobody should face these battles alone.”The Mindful Haven Podcast will dive into the emotional realities of parenting through illness, navigating grief, and building resilience. It will also shine a light on the mental health challenges so many families face behind the scenes of a diagnosis, offering both resources and hope to listeners across South Florida and beyond.In addition to personal stories from Chasin A Dream's own Warrior families, upcoming episodes will include interviews with respected pediatric physicians, therapists, trauma-informed educators, and nonprofit advocates. The show was designed to serve both the families affected and the broader community who want to get involved and make a difference.“Whether you're a parent, a caregiver, a survivor, or someone walking beside a loved one - my hope is that this becomes your haven,” Griffith added.“A place where you feel seen, supported, and reminded that you're not alone.”The Mindful Haven Podcast will be available on all major platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes will drop weekly.For more information about the show or to support Chasin A Dream Foundation's work, visit chasinadream or follow @chasinadreamfoundation on Instagram and Facebook.About Chasin A Dream FoundationChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit based in Jupiter, Florida, dedicated to supporting local children battling life-threatening illnesses, disabilities, and trauma. Through direct, transparent aid and community-driven initiatives like Locals Helping LocalsTM, the Foundation offers hope and relief when families need it most.

