India U20 Women Thrash Uzbekistan In Second Friendly
After holding the hosts to a 1-1 draw in the first friendly match, the Young Tigresses came back strongly, with Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam ((28', 85') netting two, and Sulanjana Raul (65'), and Neha (71') scoring one each. Shakhnoza Dekanbaeva (37') was the lone scorer for Uzbekistan.
Uzbekistan made four changes to their line-up, while India U20 coach Joakim Alexandersson made two. Juhi Singh replaced Nishima Kumari in defence, while Arina Devi Nameirakpam occupied the midfield instead of Lhingdeikim.
Unlike the first friendly, the visitors took the lead this time, as Sibani coolly finished off a Neha cross with her foot in the 28th minute. The Young Tigresses' celebrations were only to last nine minutes, however, as Dekanbaeva equalised for the hosts before the half-time whistle.
India came out all guns blazing in the second half, and within 20 minutes of the restart, regained their lead. Sulanjana taking a couple of touches to control a long ball from Cindy Colney, before finishing off the chance.
They doubled their lead in the 71st minute, when Sulanjana turned from scorer to provider, feeding a through ball on the counter to Neha, who chipped Uzbekistan goalkeeper Ezoza Sevinova from outside the box.
The hosts seemed to have got some respite minutes later, when Cindy was sent off for a tackle. However, the Young Tigresses had just about enough time to drill one final nail into Uzbekistan, when substitute Bhumika Devi Khumukcham faked past two defenders, before setting up Sibani to finish it off at the bottom corner.
India U20 Women: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem (GK), Remi Thokchom, Juhi Singh (Nishima Kumari 46'), Cindy Remruatpuii Colney, Arina Devi Nameirakpam (Lhingdekim 69'), Neha (Bhumika Khumukcham 83'), Pooja (Khushbu Saroj 69'), Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Shubhangi Singh (C), Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam (Alina Chingkham 78'), Sulanjana Raul (Fragrancy 83').
