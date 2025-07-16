How To Protect Your Privacy And Control Your Google Data In The Age Of Automation
July 16, 2025 by David Edwards
We can all agree that technology puts people at higher risk of identity theft, data exploitation, and losing custody of their digital lives.
One option for individuals who want to take control of their online presence is to manage what information appears online, recognizing that while physical removal and setting adjustments are helpful, they are often only temporary solutions.
New threats appear, preferences are reset, and data resurfaces.What Exactly Google Collects
Google gathers an enormous variety of information from its users, much of which most people aren't fully aware of. This includes:
Search history : Everything you ever searched online
Location Data : GPS, Wi-Fi networks, and Bluetooth beacons may pinpoint your location
Voice Commands : You may ask Google Assistant anything
App Activity : Patterns of usage for a range of apps
Luckily, Google offers some tools for seeing and controlling what gets collected:
My Activity : This contains a browser history. Users can delete individual items. Auto-deletion can be established.
Privacy Checkup : Guidance on updating your settings. This includes ad personalization and data-sharing preferences.
Ad Settings : Users can limit personalized advertising by selecting interest categories or simply turning off ad personalization.
We expose ourselves to more exploitation the more data we produce. The result is that the average person's data is bought and sold dozens of times, often without their awareness or express consent.
As concerns grow, many are taking steps to tighten their digital footprint, including efforts to remove personal information from Google , to reduce risks such as spam, fraud attempts, and identity theft.Using Automation Safely
A couple of months ago, Google released two new AI models for robotics development, Gemini Robotics and Gemini Robotics-ER , which proves that technology is evolving. There are always some practical tips when looking for safer usage:
Minimal Permissions : Give apps only the permissions they strictly need to perform
Mindful Voice Data : Disable voice recordings in your Google account or have them automatically deleted
Device Separation : Use superficial devices for tender tasks
There are always some people wanting to be a bit tougher with their digital trial, which is understandable. For those kinds of folks, these are some next-level tactics:
Disable Location History : Google frequently uses location history to personalize content ; however, you can disable it in your account settings.
Auto-Delete Activity : Turn on Google to automatically delete web and app activity.
Incognito (private) mode : It is way safer, especially if you are logged out of your accounts. Either way, search activity won't be linked to it.
Use Privacy-Respecting Browsers : Look out for Firefox and Brave, which offer strong privacy settings.
Add Privacy Extensions : Apps such as uBlock Origin or Privacy Badger can help prevent tracking and advertisements.
DIY methods are useful, but they usually don't erase your digital footprint. That is where automated data scrubbing services have come in. Unlike trying to make one size fit all, some companies provide tailored data removal services.
They keep an eye on users and get in touch with data brokers to ask for the removal of personal data. This guarantees that your information is truly gone, not just buried.
So, make sure to be proactive, regularly check your Google settings, make privacy-conscious decisions, and use specialised data removal services.
