Survey Results Highlight New Potential Discovery For Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) At Quebec Site



Survey Penetrated 3x Deeper Than Planned: Originally designed to image down to 400m, the ANT survey successfully mapped to over 1,200m, unlocking previously unseen subsurface structures.

District-Scale Geology Uncovered: Results point to a vertically continuous mineral system, resembling known VMS and Broken Hill-type camps-suggesting Montauban may be far more than a single-deposit story.

Exploration Roadmap Expanded: The contrast in high- and low-velocity zones has provided a clearer structural model to target deeper, stacked, and potentially repeating mineralized lenses. Modern Data, Historic Opportunity: This marks the first time modern deep geophysics has been applied to Montauban since its early 20th-century production-signaling a new era of systematic exploration.

Heavy metal resource developer ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is busy readying the launch of its revenue-generation strategy, which engages tailings cleanup operations and mineral reuse plan at the historic Montauban mine site. At the same time, the company continues its long-term vision for gold and silver exploration at the Canadian mine.

ESGold announced the results of its recent Ambient Noise Tomography (“ANT”) survey July 11, highlighting the potential for metals discovery at the historic Montauban gold and silver mine site covering 13,116 hectares (about 32,410 acres) of abandoned...

