Psychedelicnewsbreaks Nrx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Positioning At The Forefront Of Next-Gen Treatment

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) , a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is executing a dual growth strategy focused on expanding its national network of mental health clinics through its subsidiary, HOPE Therapeutics, and advancing its proprietary NMDA-based therapies toward FDA approval. HOPE recently announced plans to deploy $10.3 million in total acquisition capital to purchase clinics that provide interventional psychiatric care focused on neuroplastic therapies like transcranial magnetic stimulation (“TMS”) and ketamine. The clinics are projected to generate $15 million in 2025 revenue, with additional acquisitions in discussion that could add another $20 million. At the same time, NRx is progressing NRX-100, a preservative-free IV ketamine therapy for suicidal depression, and NRX-101, an oral therapy for bipolar depression with suicidality or akathisia-both of which have received expedited regulatory designations from the FDA.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NRx Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics based on its NMDA platform for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, specifically suicidal bipolar depression, chronic pain, and PTSD. The company is developing NRX-101, an FDA-designated investigational Breakthrough Therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression and chronic pain. NRx plans to file an NDA for Accelerated Approval for NRX-101 in patients with bipolar depression and suicidality or akathisia. NRX-101 additionally has potential to act as a non-opioid treatment for chronic pain, as well as a treatment for complicated UTI.

NRx has recently initiated a New Drug Application filing for NRX-100 (IV ketamine) for the treatment of suicidal depression, based on results of well-controlled clinical trials conducted under the auspices of the U.S. National Institutes of Health and newly obtained data from French health authorities, licensed under a data sharing agreement. NRx was awarded Fast Track Designation for development of ketamine (NRX-100) by the U.S. FDA as part of a protocol to treat patients with acute suicidality.

