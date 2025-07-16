MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS enhances Mazda's data-utilization and decision-making

Kawasaki, Japan, July 16, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited today announced that Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer Mazda Motor Corporation[1] has commenced full-scale operation of "Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS[2]." Mazda will use the all-in-one operation platform, offered under the Fujitsu Uvance business model to solve societal issues, as a foundation for company-wide data gathering and operational improvements aimed at the digital transformation of decision-making and business operations. Mazda has been gradually introducing business applications using this data platform since December 2024, and as of the end of June 2025 full-scale operation has commenced in four departments: factory, information systems, purchasing, and domestic sales.

By integrating and visualizing previously dispersed data on Mazda's domestic operations with Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, Fujitsu will help to enable data-driven and rapid decision-making. For example, in Mazda's purchasing department, aggregating business data previously required significant effort. However, with the utilization of Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS, Fujitsu's data scientists were able to rapidly create prototypes, supporting the clarification of desired states from issue identification. This has allowed for real-time visualization of business conditions, enabling data-driven strategic planning. Since 2023, Fujitsu has supported the agile development and verification of a total of 33 new business applications across 5 departments in just two years, contributing to the acceleration of business transformation.

Figure 1: Diagram illustrating Mazda's use of Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS in its purchasing department

The automotive industry is undergoing a once-in-a-century transformation. On this backdrop Mazda has positioned“Value creation through co-creation between people and IT" as one of its key initiatives, promoting the creation of an environment where employees can maximize their abilities and improve productivity.

Fujitsu will continue to contribute to data-driven decision-making and sustainable growth and transformation at Mazda. Under Fujitsu Uvance, Fujitsu will work to grow customers' businesses and solve societal issues through advanced management decision-making using data and AI.

[1] Mazda Motor Corporation:

Head Office: 3-1 Shinchi, Fuchu-cho, Aki-gun, Hiroshima 730-8670, Japan Representative: Masahiro Moro, Representative Director, President and CEO

[2]“Fujitsu Data Intelligence PaaS”:

Fujitsu's platform that is made up of three components,“Fujitsu Kozuchi”, Fujitsu's AI service,“Fujitsu Track and Trust”, blockchain technology that enables the collection and traceability of data across companies and industries, and data infrastructure, such as“Palantir Foundry” and“Microsoft Azure”. Applications built on“Palantir Foundry.” © Palantir Technologies Inc.

