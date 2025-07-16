Egypt Considers Launching National Platform To Mobilise Green Financing For Private-Sector Industrial Transformation - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, has met with Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, to coordinate efforts to prepare Egypt's industrial sector for the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) and advance green transformation.

The meeting focused on ongoing cooperation for low-emission industry programmes, particularly the Green Sustainable Industries (GSI) initiative, and collaboration with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) under the NWFE platform.

Discussions also explored a proposal to establish a new national platform-modelled after NWFE-to mobilise concessional financing and international grants to support private-sector green industrial projects centred on decarbonisation, energy efficiency, and clean technologies.

In addition, the ministers discussed opportunities for Egypt to benefit from the Green Climate Fund's (GCF) High Impact Programme for the Private Sector, a flagship initiative managed by the EBRD. The programme aims to help private-sector projects in developing countries reduce industrial emissions and accelerate the transition to a green economy through a mix of grants, concessional loans, and innovative financing instruments.

The initiative aligns closely with Egypt's National Climate Change Strategy 2050 and its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), while placing no direct financial burden on the state budget. It represents a key potential route to finance the decarbonisation of Egyptian factories and help them meet emerging global environmental standards.

To advance these efforts, Al-Wazir directed the formation of a joint technical committee-including representatives from the Ministries of Industry and Transport-to coordinate directly with the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation. This committee will oversee the implementation of priority projects, ensure alignment with international financing platforms, and enhance the readiness of Egypt's industrial sector for new environmental requirements.

Al-Wazir also stressed the importance of coordinating with the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other national institutions to engage in voluntary carbon credit systems, supporting Egypt's shift to low-emission industry ahead of CBAM enforcement. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to helping factories transition to green production through partnerships with development partners and other ministries.

For her part, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Rania Al-Mashat reviewed recent progress in Egypt's international partnerships supporting industrial development. She highlighted that the non-oil manufacturing sector has led GDP growth since the March 2024 economic reforms, posting growth rates of 7.1%, 17.7%, and 16.3% across the first three quarters of FY 2024/2025 and contributing 1.9% to GDP growth in Q3 alone.

Al-Mashat emphasised the government's focus on strengthening the manufacturing sector to boost exports and expand tradable industries. The ministry is working closely with international development partners to secure technical support, grants, and concessional financing to reduce carbon emissions and accelerate industrial transformation.

She noted the GSI programme, which provides approximately €271m (around EGP 16bn)-including EGP 1.2bn in grants-to promote pollution reduction, renewable energy use, and sustainable industrial practices. She also pointed to ongoing cooperation with the Green Climate Fund to access concessional finance for private-sector projects, reinforcing Egypt's role as a strategic green energy partner to the EU.

Additionally, Al-Mashat highlighted Egypt's selection among seven countries to participate in the Climate Investment Funds' (CIF) Industrial Decarbonization Program, which offers nearly $1bn in concessional finance for the private industrial sector. Egypt is currently in discussions to determine the size of its share.

Al-Mashat reaffirmed continued coordination with the Ministry of Industry to leverage international partnerships that empower private industry, cut carbon emissions, and boost export competitiveness-particularly in accessing European and global markets.