Egypt's FRA Chief Vows To Reform Business Environment To Boost Investor Confidence - Dailynewsegypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) is serious about reforming the business environment in the non-banking financial sector to boost the confidence of local and foreign investors, its chairperson Mohamed Farid said on Monday.

Speaking at the“Egypt Day” event at the London Stock Exchange, Farid said that the credibility of the investment climate begins with local investors' confidence in policies and the business environment.

Farid was part of an official delegation on a promotional tour organised by the Egyptian-British Business Association.

In his remarks, he outlined the FRA's efforts to contribute to Egypt's“Vision 2030” by unleashing private sector growth. He highlighted the authority's focus on digital transformation as a key driver for the non-banking financial sector's role in the national economy. This includes developing regulations for fintech, enhancing market protection and innovation, and updating accounting standards to improve transparency.

Other key initiatives mentioned were the launch of Africa's first regulated voluntary carbon market in Egypt and the drafting of a new unified insurance law.

Farid said the FRA's main objectives are market integrity and stability, protecting customers' rights, digitalisation, and simplifying procedures. He added that the authority's goals support the government's efforts to increase private sector participation in achieving economic growth.

The FRA chairperson pointed to the success of recent digital initiatives, noting that new regulations for identity verification and digital contracts have paved the way for a surge in new accounts. He said that over 200,000 new accounts were registered in gold investment funds within one year, with investments exceeding 2 billion Egyptian pounds.

Farid also discussed the FRA's work on developing legislative frameworks to stimulate investment, including a flexible model for participatory financing and new rules for digital investment platforms in real estate investment funds. He affirmed that market stability and investor confidence remain top priorities.

He noted that the FRA had recently overseen a comprehensive update to Egyptian accounting standards, introducing fair value models for fixed and intangible assets and real estate investments. This allows companies to more accurately reflect their financial position, supporting sound financing and investment decisions.

Farid also highlighted the FRA's support for entrepreneurship and innovation, including developing new valuation standards for startups to help them access the necessary financing for growth.