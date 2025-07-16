403
New Ceasefire In Druze-Majority Sweida: Syria
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Syria said a new ceasefire was reached Wednesday in Sweida, a day after an earlier truce collapsed amid days of violence that have killed more than 300, according to a monitor.
"An agreement was reached for a ceasefire in Sweida and the deployment of security checkpoints in the city," an unidentified interior ministry source said in a statement carried by state news agency SANA.
Syria's Druze have reached a ceasefire agreement with the Syrian government in Sweida that will take immediate effect, Druze religious leader Sheikh Yousef Jarbou said in a video broadcast by state media on Wednesday.
There was still fire from government forces in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida after the announcement was made, according to a Reuters witness.
