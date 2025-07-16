Diligence Care Plus: Evidence-Based Anxiety, Depression & ADHD Care Amid Rising Mental Health Needs In San Bernardino

Diligence Care Plus is proud to announce that we have partnered with Creyos, through the administration of the Creyos Cognitive Health test, to provide timely and comprehensive ADHD diagnosis for our patients.

- Eric Efuetngu, DNP, FNP-C, APRNSAN BERNADINO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Diligence Care Plus, a leading provider of integrated psychiatric and mental health care services, today announced expanded capacity and specialized treatment programs to meet the surging demand for mental health services in San Bernardino County, with particular focus on evidence-based treatments for anxiety, depression, and ADHD.The expansion directly responds to the nationwide mental health crisis, where 1 in 5 Americans suffers from a mental illness and 57.8 million adults (19% of the country) had a mental illness in 2024, but only 43% received any kind of mental health care. With 19.1% of adults having had an anxiety disorder within the last year, 13.1% of U.S. adolescents and adults age 12 and older experiencing depression in a given 2-week period, and 21.4% of US adults having any mood disorder in their lifetime, the demand for specialized, evidence-based care has never been greater.Addressing the Most Prevalent Mental Health Conditions"We are seeing unprecedented demand for treatment of anxiety, depression, and ADHD across all age groups in our community," said Eric Efuetngu,DNP, FNP-C, APRN at Diligence Care Plus. "These conditions are among the most common mental health challenges affecting both children and adults, and our evidence-based approach ensures that patients receive the most effective, scientifically-proven treatments available."The alarming statistic that 17.2% of high school students report having serious thoughts of suicide underscores the critical need for immediate, comprehensive mental health intervention in the region.Evidence-Based Treatment Programs Include:Anxiety Treatment :- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) for anxiety disorders- Exposure and Response Prevention (ERP) therapy- Mindfulness-based anxiety reduction techniques- Medication management with anti-anxiety medications when appropriate- Family therapy to address anxiety's impact on relationshipsDepression Treatment :- Individual psychotherapy using proven therapeutic modalities- Medication management with antidepressant medications- Interpersonal therapy for depression- Behavioral activation therapy- Integrated care addressing both mental and physical health factorsADHD Testing and Treatment :- Comprehensive ADHD diagnostic assessments for children and adults- Behavioral interventions and coaching strategies- Medication management with stimulant and non-stimulant options- Family education and support programs- School and workplace accommodation planningMeeting Surging Demand with Expanded CapacityTo address the rising need, Diligence Care Plus has significantly expanded its clinical capacity, adding specialized treatment tracks and increasing appointment availability. The organization recognizes that timely access to mental health care is crucial for positive outcomes, particularly for anxiety, depression, and ADHD."The data tells a clear story – mental health needs in our community are at crisis levels," explained Tony Akpengbe, DNP, PMHNP-BC, AGNP-BC. "We've responded by not only expanding our capacity but by ensuring that every treatment we offer is grounded in the latest scientific research and clinical best practices."Personalized Care for Complex NeedsDiligence Care Plus's approach recognizes that anxiety, depression, and ADHD often co-occur and can significantly impact daily functioning. The organization's integrated care model addresses these interconnected challenges through:- Comprehensive diagnostic evaluations- Personalized treatment plans tailored to individual symptoms and life circumstances- Coordination between psychiatric care and primary healthcare- Family-centered treatment approaches- Ongoing monitoring and treatment adjustmentServing All Ages and Life StagesThe expanded programs serve clients across the lifespan:- Children and Adolescents: Age-appropriate interventions for early-onset anxiety, depression, and ADHD- Adults: Workplace-focused treatments and life transition support- Older Adults: Specialized care addressing late-life mental health challenges- Families: Support services that recognize mental health's impact on entire family systemsRemoving Barriers to CareUnderstanding that access to mental health care remains a significant challenge, Diligence Care Plus offers:- Multiple insurance plans accepted- Flexible payment options and payment plans- Telehealth services for increased accessibility- Extended hours to accommodate work and school schedules- Culturally responsive care honoring diverse community backgroundsAbout Diligence Care PlusDiligence Care Plus specializes in providing integrated psychiatric care services, offering personalized mental health and wellness solutions for individuals facing anxiety, depression, ADHD, and other psychiatric conditions. With a commitment to improving overall well-being, Diligence Care Plus delivers a holistic approach to mental health that incorporates medical, therapeutic, and psychological support.The organization's team of psychiatrists, licensed therapists, and mental health professionals work collaboratively to design individualized treatment plans that focus on both emotional support and practical solutions. Operating under the principle that mental health is integral to overall well-being, Diligence Care Plus ensures clients receive evidence-based care that is both compassionate and effective.Evidence-Based Care with Heart"Our approach combines the latest scientific research with genuine compassion," noted Dr. Bolanle Oluwadara, MD. "We understand that behind every statistic is a person – a child struggling in school, a parent overwhelmed by anxiety, or a teenager battling depression. Our evidence-based treatments provide hope and real solutions for lasting recovery."Guided by the tagline "Comprehensive Care for Every Aspect of Your Mental Well-being," the organization is driven by core values of compassion, integrity, excellence, reliability, and personalization.Responding to Community CrisisAs mental health needs continue to surge in San Bernardino County, Diligence Care Plus remains committed to meeting demand with expanded services, evidence-based treatments, and compassionate care. The organization's focus on anxiety, depression, and ADHD treatment directly addresses the most prevalent mental health challenges affecting the community."We're not just treating symptoms, we're treating people," concluded Bernadette Akpengbe, PMHNP-BC, FNP-BC. "Our evidence-based approach gives us confidence that we're providing the most effective treatments available, while our commitment to personalized care ensures that each person receives exactly what they need to heal and thrive."Contact Information:For more information about Diligence Care Plus evidence-based anxiety, depression, and ADHD treatment services:Phone: 909-276-1198Email: ...Website:

